VirtuSense Hosts First Annual NEXT Summit

Healthcare leaders and visionaries convene to discuss how emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, are transforming healthcare delivery.

PEORIA, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 5, VirtuSense Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence company that's transforming care from reactive to proactive, invited healthcare thought leaders to its exclusive, inaugural New Evolution in Healthcare Technology Summit( NEXT Summit) to discuss the future of healthcare delivery.

The day kicked off with an exclusive address from Seema Verma, the former administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. She talked about the great potential for new technologies' impact on expediting affordable and sustainable healthcare delivery for all Americans.

Featured speakers included:

Keynote by Retired U.S. Air Force Major General Gary Dylewski

Ray Gensinger , MD, CIO, Hospital Sisters Health System

Michael Cruz , MD, CEO of the Central Region of OSF Healthcare and COO of OSF Healthcare

Imran Amjad Andrabi , MD, President and CEO, ThedaCare

Dan Hermann , President & CEO, Ziegler

Danika Fry , Executive Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley

Discussions at the NEXT Summit centered around the many challenges impacting healthcare today such as overcoming staffing shortages, positioning your organization for the future, and trends in healthcare investment. The event concluded with a session from Deepak Gaddipati, founder and CTO of VirtuSense, speaking about how AI is being developed and utilized across healthcare and the direction VirtuSense is taking to continue to innovate.

"The NEXT Conference was an incredible learning and networking opportunity," said Travis J. Le Duc, Director of Support Services, Archie Hendricks, Sr. Skilled Nursing Facility. "The lessons learned and connections made will help me guide my organization in taking full advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution!"

Gaddipati said, "This first event was an immersive experience with inspiring discussions about healthcare technology trends we're seeing in the industry and what will be sustainable from an organizational perspective in two to three years. I can't wait for the 2023 NEXT Summit!"

This first event was a rousing success and bodes well for more unique, intersectional conferences in the future. Check out the NEXT Summit website and join the mailing list for next year's event.

About VirtuSense

VirtuSense Technologies (Peoria, IL) is advancing the transformation of proactive healthcare for all. The company was founded in 2013 by an engineer who wanted to prove that you don't have to wait for a fall or a heart attack to receive care. Predictive AI can make healthcare simple, affordable, and accessible without compromising the quality of care. For more information, please visit https://www.virtusense.ai/ and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

virtusense.ai | info@virtusense.com | (855) 443-5744

