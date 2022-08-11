ROSEWOOD SCHLOSS FUSCHL TO OPEN LATE 2023

The Ultra-Luxury, Historic Lakeside Resort In Austria Continues The Strategic Growth Of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Across Europe.

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Arabella Hospitality, a subsidiary of Schörghuber Corporate Group, to manage the legendary Hotel Schloss Fuschl in Austria, with a reopening scheduled in late 2023. Idyllically situated on the banks of Lake Fuschl, the graceful, historic property is reminiscent of a fairytale castle and has been welcoming illustrious guests for centuries. The new resort will mark Rosewood's second property in Austria following Rosewood Vienna's recent opening and adds to the brand's robust development pipeline of properties across Europe and the German-speaking market.

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl (PRNewswire)

The reimagining of this 15th century landmark not only adds to Rosewood's unique collection of ultra-luxury hotels and resorts but cements the brand's status as a meticulous and caring guardian of some of the world's most iconic heritage buildings. Landmark structures from Paris to Madrid, New York to London and beyond, have been sensitively restored to former brilliance and positioned to create new and distinguished chapters in their stories.

"We are pleased to continue our growth in Austria with the addition of this beautiful and tranquil lakeside property. Complementing the opening of Rosewood Vienna, this property expands our presence in this storied destination with a unique resort offering," says Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Reimagining and restoring historic spaces has become an integral part of Rosewood's brand DNA, and we are honored to be entrusted with continuing the legacy of this notable property."

Located on the shores of the turquoise-blue Lake Fuschl, surrounded by mountains and forests, Rosewood Schloss Fuschl is only a short distance away from picturesque Salzburg, a city famous for its history, culture, music and more.

The full renovation, beginning in 2022, will update the structure and grounds to feature 98 well-appointed guestrooms, including 46 suites and six chalets. In addition, Rosewood Schloss Fuschl will be home to world-class restaurants and lounges and will also feature Asaya, Rosewood's integrative well-being concept, with eight treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a fitness center.

First used as a hotel space in 1954, Hotel Schloss Fuschl was initially constructed as a castle to serve as a country escape for Austrian royalty, with its original structure dating back to 1450. Across its fabled history the resort has been acclaimed as an exquisite, tranquil retreat for discerning travelers from film stars to foreign dignitaries. Its silhouette has been synonymous with the grandeur and glory of elegance throughout time.

This is the second partnership between Arabella Hospitality and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, with the brands currently working together to debut Rosewood Munich. The two groups are committed to protecting Rosewood Schloss Fuschl's deep heritage while modernizing the resort experience, celebrating the intersection of both old and new, in keeping with Rosewood's A Sense of Place® guiding concept.

"My family is once again investing heavily in the substance of this magical place and in its soul," says Florian Schörghuber, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Schörghuber Corporate Group. "Along with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts who, with their A Sense of Place philosophy, are the perfect partner for Schloss Fuschl; we will lead our hotel into a new, successful era and secure and expand it as a home of exceptional hospitality and equally as an important economic contributor to the province of Salzburg."

"I am delighted that, in addition to Rosewood Munich, we will now also entrust Rosewood Schloss Fuschl to our internationally renowned partner Rosewood for management," says Karl-Heinz Pawlizki, Chief Executive Officer of Arabella Hospitality. "Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is the perfect luxury hotel brand for the tradition-rich castle with its spectacular location on Lake Fuschl. We are convinced that together we can successfully position it in the European luxury resort segment after the extensive renovation. Rosewood's values and culture are an excellent fit with ours. We are already looking forward to welcoming the first guests from all over the world in Munich and at Lake Fuschl."

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl is the latest hotel announcement for the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand, adding to a strong pipeline of projects set to open in Europe in the coming years, in Amsterdam, Munich, Rome, London and Venice. Rosewood Schloss Fuschl will join the brand's existing portfolio of hotels and resorts across Europe, including Rosewood Vienna; Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany; Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris; Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid and Rosewood London.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offers a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. The Rosewood Residences® brand is defined by its commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Schörghuber Corporate Group

The family-run Schörghuber Corporate Group, which was founded in 1954 and has its headquarters in Munich, is successfully involved in the four business sectors construction and real estate, beverages, hotels and seafood, in both the national and international arenas. Bayerische Hausbau, which bundles all the real estate and property development activities of the Schörghuber Corporate Group, is one of the largest real estate companies in Germany. The Paulaner Brewery Group, a joint venture with Heineken, is one of the largest regional brewery groups in Germany and boasts brands like Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Mönchshof and Fürstenberg. As the central holding company for the Hotels division, Arabella Hospitality operates 15 hotels in Germany, Switzerland and on the Balearic island of Mallorca. Marriott International is responsible for the management of the hotels. The salmon farming and processing activities in Chile bundled under the roof of Productos del Mar Ventisqueros neatly round off the Group's portfolio of business activities as the fourth business division, Seafood. Common values – diversity, quality and growth – forge a bond between the four business divisions. The Group's approximately 5,200 employees ensure that customers enjoy the benefits provided by these shared values every single day. www.sug-munich.com.

About Arabella Hospitality SE

As the central holding company for the Hotels division, Arabella Hospitality assumes responsibility for the 15 hotels in Germany, Switzerland and on the Balearic island of Mallorca, seven of them are owned by the Schörghuber Corporate Group. The existing hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International. The hotels are operated under the renowned brand names St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Sheraton, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft and Autograph Collection. The hotel portfolio is supplemented by two Arabella hotels and by Arabella Golf. Arabella Hospitality is part of the Schörghuber Corporate Group, which in addition to the Hotels division operates three other business divisions, Construction & Real Estate, Beverages and Seafood. www.arabella.com.

Media Contacts:

North America United Kingdom Kendall Trainer Amelia Strange Nike Communications Bacchus PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 8968 0202 Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com Email: amelia@bacchus.agency



Japan Mainland China Mayumi Abe Snaith Yvonne Ma Colours PR Gusto Luxe Telephone: +81 80 3256 0766 Telephone: +86 15121020056 Email: mayumi.abe@prcolours.com Email: yvonne.ma@gusto-luxe.com



Austria, Germany, Switzerland Owner's Contact: Caroline von Waldburg Kerstin Kindl Waldburg PR Schloss Fuschl Telephone: +49 172 31 53 600 Telephone: +43 (0) 664 230 3549 Email: caroline.waldburg@waldburg-pr.com Email: kerstin.kindl@schlossfuschl.com





(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts