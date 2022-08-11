GWT and Xylem announced as a finalist winner in Singapore PUB's Carbon Zero Grand Challenge 2022

SLATER, Iowa, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT), a leading algae-based wastewater treatment company based in rural Slater, Iowa, is pleased to announce that through a collaboration with Xylem Water Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd., a local entity of Xylem Inc., a leading global water technology company, their joint project was selected as one of the finalist winners of PUB's, Singapore's National Water Agency, Carbon Zero Grand Challenge 2022.

The wastewater industry contributes 5% of the total world greenhouse gas emissions. To address this problem, PUB launched the $4.8 million (U.S.) Carbon Zero Grand Challenge in October 2021 to incentivize innovative solutions that can assist the PUB achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century and scale to water facilities around the world. As part of this challenge, PUB sought carbon capture, utilization, removal and other solutions that could be integrated with its operations and reach commercial scale within a decade or sooner.

As a Grand Challenge finalist, the GWT/Xylem project will be awarded up to $2.5 million to demonstrate a large-scale version of their solution at a PUB facility in Singapore. The GWT/Xylem project will feature GWT's algae-based, revolving algal biofilm (RABTM) treatment technology on anaerobic digestion (AD) effluent for carbon footprint reduction and nutrient recovery. This carbon reduction includes atmospheric CO 2 captured by algae, low energy nitrogen and phosphorus recovery, and reduced nitrous oxide emissions from the concentrated AD effluent. The algae produced during the process will be harvested and used to make slow-release organic fertilizer, bioplastics or biofuels.

According to GWT President and Co-Founder, Dr. Martin Gross, "Our company is honored to be selected as a finalist in the PUB's Grand Carbon Challenge. Our partnership with Xylem at PUB Singapore will serve as a showcase for how algae treatment can be leveraged to decarbonize the wastewater treatment industry."

About Gross-Wen Technologies:

GWT is a wastewater treatment technology company which uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. Algae is considered the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. This is because during the treatment process algae is consuming CO 2 from the atmosphere, then the CO 2 containing algae is used as a slow-release fertilizer. What makes GWT unique is their algae-based treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm system (RAB), which is considered by many experts as the top algae treatment system in the world (10 issued patents). The company was founded by Dr. Martin Gross and Dr. Zhiyou Wen and is based on a technology they developed at Iowa State University.

About Xylem:

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure.

