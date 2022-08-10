Bush's Beans Celebrates Back to School by Offering Private Pantry Organization Session with The Home Edit

Bush's and The Home Edit team up to host a pantry organization sweepstakes and provide tips & tricks for optimizing kitchen spaces for back-to-school season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busy back-to-school season kicks off, Bush's® and professional organizing service The Home Edit are teaming up to help fans transition into a smooth mealtime routine with an organized pantry stocked with a weeknight mealtime savior - Bush's Sidekicks. Through the Bush's Sidekicks & The Home Edit Pantry Sweepstakes, which launches today, Bush's and The Home Edit are offering fans the chance to win a personal, in-home organization session with The Home Edit team and virtually meet the founders of The Home Edit and real-life sidekicks, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, to ensure their pantry is ready for back-to-school season.

Bush's Beans (PRNewsfoto/Bush's Beans) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the personal pantry organization session with The Home Edit team and virtual meet-and-greet with Clea and Joanna, one sweepstakes grand prize winner will receive signed copies of The Home Edit's three books and a yearlong supply of Bush's Sidekicks to add a quick boost to any weeknight meal.

"As we prepare for the hectic back-to-school season, we could all use a sidekick," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. "That's why we turn to Bush's Sidekicks as our mealtime sidekick to help get flavorful side dishes on the table quickly. We're excited to team up with Bush's to show how an organized pantry, stocked with the right sidekicks, can truly make the biggest difference!"

According to Clea and Joanna, pantry organization is key for stress-free weeknight cooking, so they suggest organizing your space with the following tips in mind:

Designate a snack zone on a lower shelf where kids can reach. Use storage solutions such as turntables and clear bins with inserts to keep everything contained by category and easy to find.



Create a lunch packing station to make the entire process grab-and-go. Store lunch boxes, food storage, napkins, and utensils in bins, preferably near the snacks they typically pack.



Stock up on staples like Bush's Sidekicks that are versatile and easy to enjoy with your favorite recipes. Since they are pre-seasoned with veggies, herbs, and spices, you can add them as a meal topper, serve them as a side dish or mix them into a meal.



Store as much as you can in clear canisters so you can visibly see what you're running low on at a glance. Canisters also save shelf space since they are stackable.



Think about your general categories before your specific ones. What you want is a simple road map flexible enough to allow for the occasional outlier.

"Bush's is excited to partner with real-life sidekicks Clea and Joanna from The Home Edit to help showcase how everyone needs a sidekick, especially when getting into the back-to-school mealtime routine," said BJ Thomas, Brand Manager at Bush's. "In addition to a well-organized pantry, stocking it with go-to mealtime sidekicks, like Bush's Sidekicks, can help make weeknight cooking less stressful. Already seasoned and slow simmered with herbs, spices and vegetables, Bush's Sidekicks are ready to pair with chicken, rice, tacos or pasta to add a quick boost to any weeknight meal."

Fans can enter the Bush's Sidekicks & The Home Edit Pantry Sweepstakes starting today, August 10. Entries require participants to post a picture or video of any Bush's Beans product in the pantry or food cabinet of their own home on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #BushsSidekicksPantrySweepstakes. The grand prize winner will be contacted via Bush's social accounts on September 15. For official contest rules, visit: https://bushssidekickspantrysweepstakes.com/rules.

In addition, fans submitting valid entries will be eligible to receive a free digital coupon, good for one can of Bush's Sidekicks. Entrants may visit https://bushssidekickspantrysweepstakes.com and enter their name, email address, and relevant social handle to receive a coupon.

To learn more about Bush's Sidekicks & The Home Edit Pantry Sweepstakes, visit: https://bushssidekickspantrysweepstakes.com.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

Media Contacts:

BJ Thomas

BJThomas@bushbros.com

Tim Klein

Tim.Klein@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bush's Beans