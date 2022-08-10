ANSI Announces Recipients of the 2022 Leadership and Service Awards

Distinguished Award Recipients to Be Honored During World Standards Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the 21 recipients of its 2022 Leadership and Service Awards. The recipients are recognized for their significant contributions to national and international standardization activities, as well as an ongoing commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global voluntary consensus standards system. Awardees will be honored at the ANSI Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony held in conjunction with World Standards Week, on October 12, 2022, in Washington, DC.

(PRNewsfoto/American National Standards Ins) (PRNewswire)

ANSI congratulates the following distinguished recipients:

ASTIN-POLK INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS MEDAL

Gordon Gillerman, director, standards coordination office, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will receive the Astin-Polk International Standards Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting trade and understanding among nations through the advancement, development, or administration of international standardization, measurements, or certification.

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

Jennifer Stradtman, director, technical barriers to trade at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), will receive the Chairman's Award, which honors outstanding accomplishments performed by any group or individual on behalf of ANSI or the ANSI Federation.

EDWARD LOHSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Paul Green, manager, corporate product regulations and standards, Intel Corporation, will receive the Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal, which recognizes outstanding efforts to foster cooperation among bodies involved in global IT standardization.

ELIHU THOMSON ELECTROTECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Kevin Lippert, senior advisor – international standards, UL Standards & Engagement, will receive the Elihu Thomson Electrotechnology Medal, which honors an individual who has contributed in an exceptional, dedicated way to the field of electrotechnology standardization, conformity assessment, and related activities at the national and international levels.

FINEGAN STANDARDS MEDAL

Angela McCaskill, RN, MSc. Global Health, ISO/TC 304 WG5 project lead, Healthcare Quality Management Systems Standard, will receive the Finegan Standards Medal, which honors individuals who have shown extraordinary leadership in the actual development and application of voluntary standards.

GEORGE S. WHAM LEADERSHIP MEDAL

Elisabeth George, medical device global regulations and standards consultant and strategist, will receive the George S. Wham Leadership Medal, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the voluntary standardization community and provided long-term direction and visionary qualities in support of the ANSI Federation.

HOWARD COONLEY MEDAL

R. David Pittle, Ph.D., former commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and former technical director and senior vice-president, Consumer Reports, will receive the Howard Coonley Medal, which recognizes an executive who has benefitted the national economy through voluntary standardization and conformity assessment and has given outstanding support to standardization as a management tool.

MAUREEN BREITENBERG CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT RESEARCH MEDAL

Stephanie Tanner, lead environmental engineer, WaterSense Program, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will receive the Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal, which honors work that advances the principles of the National Technology Transfer and Advancement Act (NTTAA) through outstanding contributions toward reducing redundancy and complexity in conformity assessment.

STEPHEN CRAWFORD WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION MEDAL

William Schimmel, executive director and CEO, Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, was awarded the Stephen Crawford Workforce Development and Innovation Medal, which recognizes accredited credentialing bodies that significantly impact workforce development in the United States. The award is named for Stephen Crawford, a staunch advocate of workforce development and valued leader and contributor to ANSI, Workcred, and the greater workforce and credentialing communities, who passed away in 2022.

NEXT GENERATION AWARD

Several individuals will receive the Next Generation Award, presented to professionals who have been engaged in standardization or conformity assessment activities for less than eight years and who have, during this time, demonstrated vision, leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to their chosen field of activity.

Grace Roh, international standards specialist, UL Standards & Engagement

Chelsea Rubadou, engineer, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Christopher Schmid, standards engineer, UL Standards & Engagement

Travis Thul, senior fellow and director of operations, Technological Leadership Institute at the University of Minnesota

MERITORIOUS SERVICE AWARD

The following individuals will receive the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the U.S. voluntary standardization system. Each has demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded.

Byron Horak, director of engineering, HVAC performance, Intertek

David Kaplan, Ph.D., biologist, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (retired)

Anish Karmarkar, Ph.D., senior director, standards strategy and architecture, Oracle

Stephen Kwan, Ph.D., professor emeritus, San Jose State University

James Lewis, president, J. Lewis Consulting Group, LLC

Vladimir Murashov, Ph.D., senior scientist, Office of the Director, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Amy Phelps, computer scientist, NIST

Karen Willis, industry director, lighting systems, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

ANSI congratulates these outstanding individuals on their contributions to and accomplishments in the standards and conformity assessment industry.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American National Standards Institute