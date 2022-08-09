TGTX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of TG Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 15, 2020 to May 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TGTX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?id=30649&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in TG Therapeutics you have until September 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased TG Therapeutics securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TGTX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

