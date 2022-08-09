SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RBC Bearings Incorporated - ROLL

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RBC Bearings Incorporated ("RBC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ROLL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether RBC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2022, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, RBC disclosed "that the previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended April 2, 2022, April 3, 2021, and March 28, 2020 and the consolidated financial statements for the quarters therein (the 'Affected Periods') included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2022 contained an error related to the accounting of non-cash stock-based compensation granted to the Company's CEO and COO. As a result of this error, the Audit Committee determined that the Company's consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K should not be relied upon and should be restated by adjusting selling, general and administrative expenses to reflect non-cash stock-based compensation that should have been recognized in each of the Affected Periods."

On this news, RBC's stock price fell $16.68 per share, or 6.71%, to close at $231.91 per share on August 4, 2022.

