Sage Growth Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Slice of Healthcare

Partnership will provide B2B and B2B2C content and offer exclusive insight and commentary from some of the healthcare industry's top investors, founders and CEOs

BALTIMORE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with Slice of Healthcare, one of the nation's top healthcare business news and healthcare IT podcasts.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Sage Growth Partners) (PRNewswire)

The new partnership will provide a foundation for Slice of Healthcare to continue to expand its B2B and B2B2C content and offer listeners exclusive insight and commentary from some of the healthcare industry's top investors, founders and CEOs.

"The healthcare industry continues to grow despite constant change and increased regulations," said Dan D'Orazio , CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "The most successful companies will have a vision that improves safety, improves access, increases engagement and enhances the customer experience. We are fortunate to work closely with very dynamic and influential founders and funders, whose insight is a valuable tool to help others adapt and thrive in a period of uncertainty."

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Slice of Healthcare (a Slice of Media company) currently produces 12 healthcare shows, including Titans of Healthcare, Why They Invested - Healthcare Edition, and RevDive. With an audience that reaches 65 countries, the shows have previously ranked in the top 10 Healthcare Business News podcasts and were recognized as one of the top new healthcare podcasts in 2021.

"Our listeners are hungry for breaking industry news, insight and information. Our vision is to expand our content scope and become the go-to site for digital health executives and providers," said Jared S. Taylor , Founder and Host, Slice of Healthcare. "Our new relationship with Sage Growth Partners will help open new doors for us to highlight some of the most talked about early stage and start-up healthcare IT companies and their funding partners."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, and Syft. For more information, visit sage-growth.com .

About Slice of Healthcare

Slice of Healthcare is a healthcare media company that specializes in podcast production, content creation, and news coverage. The company prides itself on creating bite-sized, video and audio-focused healthcare content for the masses. Founded in 2018, the company works with a variety of digital health, life sciences, and healthcare IT organizations.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

Founded in 2018. Slice of Healthcare is a healthcare media company that specializes in podcast production, content creation, and news coverage. The company prides itself on creating bite-sized, video and audio-focused healthcare content for the masses. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners