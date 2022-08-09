RIA in a Box announces LinkedIn compliance partnership

The company's newest partnership simplifies disclosure process for financial advisers by enhancing the existing MyRIACompliance Archiving Solution

CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box , a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of compliance, cybersecurity and operational software to the wealth management industry, announced today it has been selected as LinkedIn's most recent compliance partner . This partnership serves to enhance the company's MyRIACompliance (MRC) Communications Archiving and Review solution.

RIA in a Box (PRNewswire)

The Advisers Act Rule 204-2 (Books and Records Rule) and Advisers Act Rule 206(4)-7 requires all registered investment adviser (RIA) firms to monitor and maintain records of firm and individual social media communications.

"RIA in a Box is a perfect fit for LinkedIn's compliance program. When looking for a new compliance partner we wanted a partner who is trusted in the space to confidently manage investment advisers' regulatory compliance needs, all while allowing for industry compliant use of LinkedIn's free and paid products," said LinkedIn Business Development Manager Moza Anthony.

The partnership simplifies the review process for RIA in a Box's archiving users by allowing firms to store, review and filter communications from their website, email and social media within the same platform where they conduct their overall compliance program. With the addition of LinkedIn, the MRC solution now includes firm and individual communications from the major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with LinkedIn, which addresses a very real need in the RIA industry. At RIA in a Box, we are dedicated to providing advisers with comprehensive compliance solutions, and this partnership helps optimize the content review process through a proactive approach to compliance concerns," said RIA in a Box Senior Vice President of Product Mike Lubansky. "By connecting LinkedIn accounts directly with our MRC solution, we have streamlined the entire communications archiving and review process and ensured no regulatory requirement falls through the cracks."

Learn more about the RIA in a Box Communications Archiving and Review .

About RIA in a Box

RIA in a Box is the leading provider of compliance, cybersecurity and operational software to wealth managers and investment organizations. More than 2,200 registered investment adviser (RIA) firms use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. RIA in a Box is part of the ComplySci family of firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, itegria, a division of RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis. Visit riainabox.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RIA in a Box