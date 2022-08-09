Pendleton Woolen Mills Resumes Mill Tours at Washougal, Washington and Pendleton, Oregon Mills

Pacific Northwest Mills Have Been Weaving For Over 110 Years

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendleton Woolen Mills, the global lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon has resumed mill tours at their Washougal, Washington and Pendleton, Oregon mills. The mill tours show the entire vertical operation that brings iconic Pendleton wool blankets and fabrics to life.

The mill tour in Washougal, Washington walks guests through every step in the making of Pendleton wool blankets and fabric. This includes:

Raw wool: sourced from local and global wool ranchers

Dyeing: state-of-the-art dye color lab to ensure color control and matching

Wool carding and spinning: turning wool into yarn

Weaving on dobby looms: creates Pendleton's famous plaids, stripes and solids

Finishing touches: washing, hand inspection and boxing

The mill tour in Pendleton, Oregon offers guests an inside look into:

Jacquard looms: state-of-the-art two-story looms weaving graphic and pictorial designs

Wool spinning: turning wool into yarn

The Pendleton mill was originally built in 1893 and has been operating as Pendleton Woolen Mills since 1909. The Washougal mill was acquired by Pendleton Woolen Mills in 1912. During this time, there were over 1,000 woolen mills operating in America's 46 states. Today, Pendleton operates two of the remaining four woolen mills in the United States. Both mills are continually updated for sustainability and innovation.

"We are excited to be able to welcome guests into both of Pendleton's mills again," said Rolan Snider, vice president of textile manufacturing at Pendleton. "The mills offer an experience into the commitment, experience, quality and investment in technology that has given the brand its "Warranted to Be" legacy. Within each mill, the looms present a unique view into the craftsmanship behind how Pendleton fabrics are created."

The Washougal Mill is located at 2 Pendleton Way, Washougal, Washington 98671. Tours are offered at the Washougal Mill on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 11a.m. and 1p.m. The Pendleton Mill is located at 1307 SE Court Place, Pendleton, Oregon 97801. Tours are offered at the Pendleton Mill Monday through Friday at 11a.m. and 3p.m.

Tours are around one hour long and are free of charge. Guests are also invited to shop at the Mill stores, which are located on the same grounds as the mills. A glimpse of what guests experience on a mill tour is available to view here. To sign up for a mill tour, guests can either fill out an online form or call the Washougal Mill at 360-835-1118 or the Pendleton Mill at 541-276- 6911.

ABOUT PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

