InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Dry a Freshly-Washed Vehicle (HOF-205)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving tool for drying a vehicle, motorcycle or truck," said an inventor, from Missouri City, Texas, "so I invented the HEATED AUTOMOTIVE AIRBLOW DRYER. My design eliminates the need to kneel, stretch or bend and it ensures that no streaks or dried water marks are left behind."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dry a freshly-washed vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a towel or chamois. As a result, it helps to prevent smears and dried water markings and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

