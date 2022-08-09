Federal Judge Adds Over $21 Million in Attorneys' Fees and Costs to $1.6 Billion Judgment Against IBM

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP obtained an award of attorneys' fees and costs on behalf of BMC Software, Inc. which is added to the over $1.6 billion judgment Bracewell previously obtained against IBM for fraudulently inducing and then violating a software licensing agreement with BMC.

The Court found that, as the prevailing party, BMC was entitled to recover attorneys' fees and costs totaling $21,615,144 for the "extraordinary result" won by the Bracewell team. "The parties zealously litigated this matter at every stage, resulting in extensive discovery, protracted discovery disputes, and substantial motion practice that culminated in two weeks of trial," wrote U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller for the Southern District of Texas.

The attorneys' fees and costs are in addition to the $1,603,705,597 in damages awarded to BMC by Judge Miller on May 30, 2022.

"We took this case to trial with confidence in our team and in our case. This significant award of fees and costs underscores our success for BMC against a well-funded, intense and aggressive defendant," said Sean Gorman, who led the Bracewell team representing BMC, along with Christopher L. Dodson.

