AtWork Opens New Office in Joplin, Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Joplin, Missouri, extending its national reach to nearly 100 units. The location is operated by Market Manager Bahar Habibi and is located at 1202 South Madison Street, Suite C, Webb City, Missouri.

"We're so happy to see AtWork enter the Joplin market under Bahar's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking staffing professionals like Bahar and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network."

Citing Joplin's strong local economy and a desire to impact the local community by connecting employers with top talent, Habibi is confident in the success of the new office.

"We are excited to bring AtWork to the Joplin community," said Habibi. "Our team of staffing veterans, with over 25 years of staffing experience, look forward to serving the local market!"

The new office will provide staffing services to the warehouse, logistics, manufacturing, and office/clerical industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 417-501-2489 or by visiting AtWork.com/Joplin.

