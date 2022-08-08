Ragged Branch Bourbons and Rye Take Home "Best of Category" Awards at 2022 New Orleans Spirits Competition

Recognition affirms Ragged Branch's success and commitment to craftsmanship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragged Branch Distillery, a farm-to-bottle whiskey distillery in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is proud to announce a sweeping victory at the prestigious New Orleans Spirits Competition. Three Ragged Branch bottled-in-bond whiskeys took home Best of Category awards, outshining a worthy class of contenders and showcasing the hard work and craftsmanship of the artisan distillery.

Ragged Branch Signature Bourbon – Bottled in Bond : Best of Category Bourbon, Bottled in Bond

Ragged Branch Wheated Bourbon – Bottled in Bond : Best of Category, Wheated Bourbon, Bottled in Bond

Ragged Branch Straight Rye – Bottled in Bond: Best of Category, Straight Rye Whiskey

"We couldn't be prouder that the whiskeys we sent to New Orleans are coming home with such distinguished awards," says Alex Toomy, founding partner and head distiller at Ragged Branch Distillery. "We work hard every day to make the best whiskey we can, and it's wonderful to receive independent affirmation that we're succeeding."

Each of the award-winning whiskeys is made with grains grown on-site at Ragged Branch and distilled on a 500-gallon pot still. Ragged Branch Straight Rye – Bottled in Bond is aged in a #3 char new oak barrel for over four years, while both Ragged Branch Signature Bourbon – Bottled in Bond and Ragged Branch Wheated Bourbon – Bottled in Bond are double barreled: They spend over four years in #3 char new oak barrels, then are transferred to a second set of new oak barrels with a heavier #4 char for a year to a year and a half.

The New Orleans Spirits Competition aims to bring wider recognition of fine spirits to top bartenders worldwide. Affiliated with the long-running Tales of the Cocktail festival, the competition fields contenders from across the United States and around the world. Esteemed judges from the hospitality, spirits, and media sectors blind-taste and score each entry, with only the best candidates receiving a medal. "Best of Category" awards provide additional recognition of the most exemplary spirits within a given style.

"Ultimately, Ragged Branch's goal is to make great whiskey that people love," says John Foster, national director of sales and marketing at Ragged Branch Distillery. "We're thrilled to win these awards but at the end of the day, it's even more exciting to know that folks are enjoying Ragged Branch bourbon and rye. We hope this recognition will spread the word even further."

About Ragged Branch Distillery:

Ragged Branch is a farm-to-bottle distillery making authentic straight bourbon and straight rye whiskey the old-fashioned way: using hard work and uncompromising attention to detail. We are farmers who feel a responsibility to care for our land and allow people to make a connection with it they can taste. As a working farm, our goal is to make the best whiskey we can in the most sustainable way possible, while offering a flavor profile that is completely unique to us. We grow the grain to use in our recipes, and have produced, aged, and bottled every drop of our whiskey on-site since the beginning.

