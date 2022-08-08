PlantX Celebrates Grand Opening of XMarket Uptown in Chicago with Event Featuring Local Vegan Brands

Chicago Location Expands Brick-and-Mortar Retail Concept to Seven Stores Globally

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, celebrated the official opening of XMarket Uptown on July 31, 2022. The celebration included a series of festivities featuring booths and sampling stations from Dreampops, Kitchen 17, Good2Go Veggie and Up-N-Down Burger. XMarket Uptown has weekly events scheduled through the end of 2022. XMarket Uptown is the Company's second store in the United States and sixth store globally.

The 6,000 square foot superstore, located at 804 W Montrose Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, in the laid back Uptown residential neighborhood, is believed to be the largest vegan grocery store in the world. The grand opening celebration follows the completion of revamping the store's merchandise, installation of a new outdoor sign and a revamped management team.

"Our carefully designed XMarket concept brings the vegan lifestyle directly to consumers in Chicago to taste, explore, and understand the plant-based lifestyle," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "XMarket is a vegan bodega, featuring a highly curated selection of the best vegan products available from around the world as well as nearby. Our goal is to make the plant-based lifestyle accessible. Our grand opening party in Chicago was an overwhelming success. We plan to leverage the success of live events by hosting weekly events at the store."

The XMarket retail concept is designed to educate consumers, make the plant-based lifestyle even more accessible and to collaborate with brands in the space on sampling sessions or educational activations. To date, PlantX has opened six XMarket locations, in Uptown (Chicago), Rideau (Ottawa), Squamish, Yorkdale (Toronto), Venice Beach, Tel Aviv, as well as one co-branded location in Plainfield (Illinois).

Xmarket Uptown's hours of operation are daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit https://plantx.com/pages/xmarket-uptown for more information or to place an online order through our delivery partner, Mercato.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding weekly celebration events at XMarket Uptown and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

