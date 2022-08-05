NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AUGUST 12, 2022

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the Company will host a conference call reviewing the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, at 8:00 A.M. EST on Friday, August 12th, 2022.

CASI Pharmaceuticals logo (PRNewsFoto/CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
CASI Pharmaceuticals logo (PRNewsFoto/CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

On the call, CASI's Chairman & CEO will provide an update on the Company's business and upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-218-2402 (U.S.) or 1-412-902-6605 (International) and ask to be joined into the CASI Pharmaceuticals call to listen to the live conference call. Confirmation #10169302.

This call will be recorded and available for replay by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and enter 9173539 to access the replay.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Rui Zhang

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

240.864.2643

ir@casipharmaceuticals.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Xuan Yang

Solebury Trout

646.378.2975

xyang@soleburytrout.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-august-12-2022-301600771.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.