Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds Complete Security Systems in New Jersey to its Family of Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety adds one of the largest full-service security providers in New Jersey, Complete Security Systems, Inc., to its alarm division and family of companies. The merger makes Pye-Barker Fire & Safety the leading security and alarm provider in the state.

Eric Garner, CEO of Pye-Barker's alarm division, meets with Complete Security Systems' President Chris Mosley and his wife Lillian Murphy Mosley (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to be able to forge this partnership with Pye-Barker."

Complete Security Systems (CSS), headquartered in Marlboro, New Jersey, specializes in customized security solutions including intrusion alarms, fire alarms, CCTV and access control for commercial and residential customers. It was founded in 1983 by Chris Mosley who built CSS with a vision to listen, provide quality and take care of customers like family, thus propelling its success. Complete Security Systems is the only security company to receive the prestigious New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association (NJELSA) Dealer Award for three years.

"I'm thrilled to be able to forge this partnership with Pye-Barker," said Chris Mosley, Complete Security Systems President. "Their culture, people and way of doing business align perfectly with who we are at CSS."

Mosley is an impactful leader in his community and throughout the security industry. He was instrumental in the fight to get new licensure approved in the state of New Jersey that would strengthen the quality of security service and alarm installation in the state. He served as the national President of ESA, as well as President of the New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association and is an active board member of the Monmouth County Friends of the Parks and the local YMCA.

"It's an honor to be able to work with Chris Mosley and the Complete Security Systems team. They're a pillar in the industry with a high bar for quality and taking care of customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker.

Mosley will continue to lead CSS along with his leadership team, and his well-trained security professionals will service new and existing customers.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 130 locations and 3,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

Contact:

Eric Garner

CEO, Pye-Barker Alarm Division

(801) 395-8738

egarner@pyebarkerfire.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire & Safety) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety