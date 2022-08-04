Involta Partners With Tech Startup HacWare to Expand Enterprise Cybersecurity Awareness Services

Agreement to Provide AI-powered Solutions, Saving Businesses Up To 40%

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an award-winning data center, hybrid IT, and cloud-forward consulting firm, announces today a partnership with HacWare , an AI-driven cybersecurity awareness and training SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product that combines threat intelligence with user behavior to help lean IT teams combat today's most advanced phishing attacks.

"Today, email phishing attacks remain the number one source of security breaches, causing over 90% of data breaches," states Tiffany Ricks, Founder and CEO of HacWare, Inc. "The average employee is vulnerable because they spend 1,500 hours a year using email, and many are unaware of email security best practices. Partnering with Involta gives us the opportunity to help businesses improve their email security awareness and build up their first line of defense against cyberattacks."

HacWare's internal risk assessment provides real-time threat intelligence to show internal vulnerabilities. HacWare learns from the intelligence to provide personalized phishing simulations and training. The phishing technology leverages behavioral psychology best practices to improve cyber posture, saving businesses up to 40% in labor costs.

"At Involta, we know the two most important things our customers can do to protect themselves from a phishing attack is awareness and education," comments Mark Cooley, Involta VP of Security and Compliance. "Making sure that your company's employees understand the prevalence and sophistication of these attacks is crucial. HacWare's security awareness technology combines open-source data and data science to show employees how to avoid scams while significantly saving on traditional security training and awareness labor costs. The automated, easy-to-use platform is the perfect addition to our robust security solution suite."

Ricks' motivation comes from an entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to help people. She has led HacWare, Inc. to be widely recognized by leading publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Dark Reading, TechCrunch, Forbes and Women's Business Council.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany and her team at HacWare to bring her expertise and innovative solutions to our customers and prospects," adds Jim Buie, Involta President and CEO. "Not only is her product both superior and necessary in today's security landscape, but she is also a true role model for our industry's next generation of female leaders. As more women continue to enter into the world of security and digital infrastructure, it's critical to align with them and help bolster their positions while working alongside them to close the gender gap."

Involta's commitment to supporting women in tech and empowering girls to explore STEM fields includes a partnership with Girls, Inc. of Pinellas County, Florida, where they recently introduced digital infrastructure as a potential career path.

To learn more about how Involta can improve a company's security posture with strategic consulting, exceptional products and best-in-class managed services, visit www. involta.com .

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies customers' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc.5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

About HacWare

HacWare is the future of cybersecurity training because we are solving the root cause of data breaches ... Human error! HacWare makes it easy for lean security teams and security developers to provide AI-powered cybersecurity user training solutions. This automated technology helps busy workforces learn about cyber threats and how to protect themselves from spear-phishing attacks and Business Email Compromised (BEC) scams. HacWare uses cloud technology, A.I. supervised learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to identify internal risks to email hacks. Then auto-generates personalized phishing campaigns to keep employees alert and educated. HacWare's products have helped companies around the world combat advanced phishing attacks to reduce malware outbreaks by 60%. For more information about HacWare, visit www.hacware.com .

