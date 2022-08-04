Hilco Corporate Finance Accelerates Growth and Re-Imagines Middle Market Investment Banking

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF), a boutique investment bank, is accelerating its growth by re-imagining corporate finance advisory for the middle market. Over the past 12 months, HCF has doubled its size and expanded its geographic presence – first with the opening of a New York City office to complement its Chicago-area team. And, more recently, it has added to its rapidly growing special situations and restructuring practice by adding Teri Stratton, a nationally prominent special situations banker in Los Angeles.

Hilco Corporate Finance (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Corporate Finance) (PRNewswire)

With a seasoned team of professionals, HCF provides advisory services to its middle market clients, including small and medium cap public companies, private equity groups, family offices, and entrepreneurs. Over the last twelve months, HCF has redefined its strategy by hiring key industry leaders and has strengthened the breadth and depth of its investment banking services to provide unique creativity to its clients' needs.

"Over the last year, we've spent considerable time expanding our business by re-imagining how capital advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients," said Geoffrey Frankel, HCF's Chief Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director. "We are building our practice from the client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, not just transactional, approach. We are taking time to listen closely to our clients, shaping our growth to better match their needs. We are also building our investment banking business so our clients can take full advantage of Hilco Global's amazing platform."

HCF's senior professionals have successfully completed hundreds of value-maximizing transactions across a broad range of industries – particularly diversified industrials/manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, metals/mining, plastics, building products, packaging, retail/consumer, technology, business services, telecom/media, and energy. Our professionals actively maintain relationships with capital providers and counter-parties in each of these sectors.

About Hilco Corporate Finance:

Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (www.finra.com) and SIPC (www.sipc.org). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory service, private capital markets, special situations and restructuring advisory. Hilco Corporate Finance is the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business and has almost 4 decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Corporate Finance