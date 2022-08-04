Genpact Earns First Platinum Rating by EcoVadis for Global Sustainability Performance

Dedication to sustainable practices and ongoing goals led to the top 1% rank of more than 95,000 companies worldwide



NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering meaningful business outcomes through end-to-end transformation, announced that it was awarded its first ever Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The assessment includes an in-depth review of Genpact's policies and practices across 21-point review criteria covering four core themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Rising from last year's Gold ranking, Genpact's ongoing focus on sustainability and its commitment to its employees, clients and partners, shareholders, and communities, influenced this year's recognition, the highest possible by EcoVadis.

Genpact's sustainability program focuses on the following areas:

Environment and climate action, including a commitment to energy and water management as well as the reduction of emissions and waste

Corporate governance to create economic value for stakeholders supported by strong corporate governance practices

Delivering excellence for clients by innovating and collaborating to drive tangible outcomes beyond cost and productivity

Supporting people and communities through a relentless focus on the wellbeing of Genpact's employees and the communities in which it operates

"We are excited to receive the highest possible rating from EcoVadis for our commitment to sustainability," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "Not only is prioritizing our global commitment to sustainability the right thing to do, but it is also an important part of what we bring to our clients to help them transform their businesses and meet their own sustainability commitments."

As a purpose-driven business, sustainability is embedded in Genpact's business strategy and is at the core of its ongoing commitment to create a world that works better for people – across its employees, clients and partners, shareholders, and the communities in which it operates.

For more information, please read Genpact's latest sustainability report here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

