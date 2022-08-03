Unchained Labs locks down forever home with new Pleasanton campus

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job will build a new, expanded campus right around the corner from its current headquarters in Pleasanton, CA.

Unchained Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unchained Labs) (PRNewswire)

Unchained entered into a very long-term (basically forever) lease on a 12-acre property at 4747 Willow Rd in Pleasanton, CA. The property includes a 121,000sf existing facility and the right to build additional buildings on the site to support future growth. The new building is about 2.5 times the size of the Company's current Pleasanton footprint and the plan is to consolidate all CA science, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and administrative functions into this single building. It will take about a year to upgrade the site, including the buildout of lab and production space, and the team expects to move-in around mid-2023.

"We are growing like crazy and busting at the seams. The business has almost doubled over the past 2 years, and we have already launched 4 new products in 2022," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained. "We have never been more optimistic about our future, and we needed a long-term facility plan that matched our growth expectations. This new campus is the perfect solution. Pleasanton is an ideal place to build a business and has become an important part of our identity. We are ecstatic to bring our full tribe together under one roof and to call Pleasanton our forever home."

"We are thrilled to welcome Unchained Labs as our tenant to what will be one of the premier life science facilities in San Francisco's East Bay. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to execute on their strategic growth initiatives," said Christopher Hayes, Managing Director, W. P. Carey.

Thanks to our advisors, JLL and our attorneys at Cooley LLP, who helped us find this site and negotiate this agreement with W. P. Carey.

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unchained Labs