Ideanomics Launches WareSmart to Help Warehouse Operators Plan and Implement Clean Fleet Technologies for ISR Compliance

WareSmart is a free tool to help warehouse operators in the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) navigate ISR Rule 2305 and become compliant with the Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program.

SCAQMD's new WAIRE program applies compliance and reporting requirements targeting e missions reduction of over 3,000 warehouses .

WareSmart assists with WAIRE fee estimation supporting warehouse operators with developing scenarios to achieve compliance cost-effectively with trusted products and fleet electrification solutions that can significantly reduce or eliminate fines for operators.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EV), today announced its new tool called WareSmart, available now at http://www.waresmart.us The web-based tool allows warehouse operators under South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) jurisdiction to determine potential fees associated with the new Warehouse Indirect Source Rule (ISR) 2305 and the Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program.

Ideanomics' new WareSmart tool provides a simple platform for warehouse operators to calculate estimated points and associated fees based on self-reported operations data, making it less complicated and easily manageable to comply with ISR 2305. With a Return-on-Investment (ROI) scenario planner, warehouse operators can better analyze the short- and long-term financial implications of the WAIRE program and the benefits of electrification.

"We knew we were in a position to help warehouse operators navigate the WAIRE program since its announcement. There was a huge need for program education and guidance, scenario planning and insight into product suitability and availability to meet the new regulatory requirements. With the WareSmart tool and our team of electrification experts, we aim to help more warehouses become compliant with the new rule while potentially saving money and committing to a cleaner future," states Keith Byers, Ideanomics Senior Vice President, Commercial Development.

The WareSmart tool supports operators with multiple warehouses and creates different operation scenarios for operators' planning purposes. The tool also allows multi-year planning scenarios to help operators estimate ISR 2305 compliance fees year-over-year and the effectiveness of fee reduction strategies as they move towards electrification.

In the WareSmart dashboard, warehouse operators have an easy-to-use platform for research and scenario planning for the integration of high-powered, zero- or near-zero-emission trucks, chargers, and renewable power generation which is customizable to their operational data and ISR 2305 compliance preferences. A team of clean fleet solutions experts is available to assist warehouse operators with understanding and implementing the clean fleet technologies identified within WareSmart.

For more information and news on Ideanomics and its operating companies, please visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com .

