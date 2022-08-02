Kia America Announces July Sales

Brand Continues to Capture Increased Share of Market in SUV, Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Segments
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by the all-new Sportage SUV, Kia America today announced overall July sales of 62,449 units. Available in gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the Sportage SUV posted record July sales of 11,985 units, breaking the previous July mark set in 2021. Sales of the Sorento SUV, which is also available in gas, HEV and PHEV configurations, increased 16-percent month-over-month. Overall, sales of Kia's electric and hybrid models increased 86-percent year-over-year.
"As Kia continues to outpace the industry, we are well on our way to establishing the brand as a sales leader with our popular Sorento and Sportage SUVs and our electrified models including the EV6 and Niro models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the introduction of the Sportage PHEV and the ongoing popularity of the all-electric Kia EV6, the brand's push toward electrification is ongoing and we expect to continue gaining share in this important category. Kia's eco-friendly line-up will be further enhanced as production begins on the all-new 2023 Niro family of hybrid models which arrive in Kia showrooms this October."
In addition to sales, July saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- A new creative campaign for one of the brand's most iconic models, the 2023 Soul. The campaign features NFTs as talent and incorporates a unique QR code embedded into the creative. When viewers scan the code with a smartphone, they can easily obtain one of 10,100 Kia-themed NFTs and it will be seamlessly deposited and stored in their own Sweet blockchain wallet.
- Kia's continued expansion of the company's commitment to education through $1,800,000 in donations to fund scholarships for underrepresented and underprivileged students across the U.S.
Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
MONTH OF JULY
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
1,716
N/A
14,284
N/A
Rio
1,992
3,297
16,910
19,970
Forte
10,016
12,423
61,822
74,582
K5/Optima
6,440
9,233
41,752
60,353
Cadenza
N/A
8
1
233
Stinger
513
1,419
5,676
7,917
K900
N/A
2
N/A
72
Soul
5,322
7,838
32,930
46,618
Niro
643
2,648
18,309
14,465
Seltos
3,790
4,412
23,556
36,597
Sportage
11,985
10,626
64,341
64,000
Sorento
9,473
5,750
48,518
54,063
Telluride
8,318
8,661
55,211
54,099
Carnival/Sedona
2,241
3,782
12,479
15,641
Total
62,449
70,099
395,789
448,610
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Kia America