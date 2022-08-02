A Grand Union: Award-Winning Grandover Resort & Spa Joins Wyndham Grand

Greensboro's AAA Four-Diamond award-winning golf resort selects Wyndham Grand as its global sales and marketing partner; Joins Wyndham Rewards, the #1 hotel loyalty program

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with more than 8,900 hotels across 95+ countries, today announced the expansion of its flagship Wyndham Grand® brand, adding Greensboro's award-winning Grandover Resort & Spa to its growing global portfolio.

Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres just minutes from downtown Greensboro, Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand hotel, features two 18-hole championship golf courses, a world-class spa, tennis courts, fitness center, fine dining and more. (PRNewswire)

Named one of North Carolina's Best Golf Hotels by U.S. News & World Report and ranked Greensboro's No. 1 Resort by TripAdvisor, Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, offers guests a sophisticated and secluded retreat just minutes from the heart of downtown Greensboro. Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres, the 244-room resort features two 18-hole championship golf courses, a world-class spa, tennis courts, fitness center, fine dining and more than 45,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. The resort is also the official host hotel of this week's Wyndham Championship, the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR, excluding the majors.

"Grandover Resort & Spa is a spectacular property that masterfully captures the essence of what makes every stay with Wyndham Grand so special," said Jurgen Schafers, Wyndham Grand group vice president and brand leader. "Elevated yet approachable, personable yet polished, it caters to travelers with welcoming, tailored experiences that allow them to make the most of every moment. It's a tremendous addition to the Wyndham Grand brand and one we know guests, particularly those with a passion for golf, are absolutely going to love."

Guests of Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, will begin seeing nods to the hotel's new brand affiliation starting today with full integration into Wyndham's award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards®, expected later this Fall. Once integrated, guests will be able to earn points on qualified resort stays and redeem for free nights or a wide-array of other rewards. Wyndham Rewards has the distinction of having more free night redemption options than any other major hotel rewards program, offering stays at over 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

Through its affiliation with Wyndham Grand, Grandover will also become the newest hotel to join The Meetings Collection, Wyndham's curated collection of hotels and resorts in highly sought-after meetings destinations across the U.S. Elevating Wyndham's support of meeting planners, The Meetings Collection delivers a simple, streamlined way for organizers to source and book exceptional resorts, all while receiving competitive rates and generous rewards.

"As a proud partner of the Wyndham Championship, this move is a natural evolution of Grandover's longstanding relationship with Wyndham," said Kelly Harrill, executive vice president of Hospitality at Koury Corporation. "Wyndham is known the world over not only for its iconic brands but what is arguably one of the most compelling rewards programs in our industry today. Being able to tap into the program's more than 95 million enrolled members, as well as best-in-class technology, sales and distribution platforms, all while maintaining the individuality, character and charm that is the Grandover, made the decision to align with Wyndham Grand an easy one."

As a Wyndham Grand hotel, Grandover Resort & Spa joins an exclusive and growing brand portfolio of nearly 70 upper-upscale hotels located in some of the most sought-after destinations around the world, including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg and Orlando. Approachable by design, hotels are known for the spectacular locales, striking architecture and intuitive service. Learn more and book your next stay at www.wyndhamgrand.com.

Additional photos associated with the above release can be downloaded here.

About Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel

Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres, Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, is one of North Carolina's premier golf destinations and Greensboro's first-ever AAA Four-Diamond Award hotel. Offering 244-rooms, including five luxurious suites, the resort is just minutes from downtown Greensboro and features two 18-hole championship golf courses, a world-class spa, tennis courts, fitness center, fine dining and more than 45,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. The resort is the centerpiece of Grandover, a multi-experience community developed and managed by family-owned Koury Corporation offering shopping, dining and recreation as well as business and residential spaces. For more information, or to book your next stay, visit www.grandoverresort.com.

About Wyndham Grand

Travel is the best excuse to enjoy the grand things in life. With locations in some of the world's most sought-after vacation destinations – including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg and Orlando – Wyndham Grand® hotels transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Approachable by design, Wyndham Grand helps travelers make every moment count. Book your next escape at www.wyndhamgrand.com. You can also like and follow Wyndham Grand on Facebook and Instagram. For hotel development opportunities, visit www.development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts