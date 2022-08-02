ELITE SPORTS MEDICINE + ORTHOPEDICS OPENS NEW BRENTWOOD LOCATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE SPORTS MEDICINE + ORTHOPEDICS, Middle Tennessee's premier orthopedic group, has opened a new location at 1001 Health Park Drive Suite 220, Brentwood, TN. The new Elite location can be found in TriStar's Health Park medical office building located off Old Hickory Blvd.

"We have long awaited a location in this area to better serve our patients and make quality orthopedic care convenient for all." Said Dr. David Moore, co-founder of Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics and MPOWER Physical Therapy.

The new location includes on-site physical therapy with MPOWER Physical Therapy, MRI, 12 patient exam rooms, and shared space with Southern Joint Replacement Institute, a close partner of Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics.

The Brentwood location advances Elite's patient-centered approach to orthopedics, which combines relationship-driven care, clinical excellence, and superior facilities. Many of Elite's twelve (12) orthopedists will practice at the new facility along with numerous physician's assistants, nurse practitioners, and physical and occupational therapists.

Established in 2006 by Dr. Burton F. Elrod, Dr. David R. Moore, and Dr. Jeffrey D. Willers, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics provides patient-driven, integrative care for people experiencing musculoskeletal pain and impairments. Elite's team of twelve (12) board-certified subspecialized orthopedic surgeons are uniquely experienced in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of injuries and conditions affecting joints, muscles, bones, ligaments, and tendons. The practice serves many professional and amateur athletes but emphasizes exceptional care for patients from all walks of life across its six (6) Nashville and Franklin locations.

