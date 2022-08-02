Astreya Appoints Ani Patwardhan as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a premier IT managed services & technology organization, announces the appointment of Ani Patwardhan as Chief Operating Officer.

Ani joins Astreya with over 20 years of operating and consulting experience. He is a customer-centric, well-rounded senior executive with a track record of accelerating operational and financial outcomes.

In his new role with Astreya, Ani is responsible for the company's Client Delivery, Solutions, and Global Operations teams consisting of 2000+ professionals worldwide.

Andrea Bendzick, President of Astreya, said, "Ani is a proven, battle-seasoned COO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. His strategic mindset combined with his deep experience in driving growth and execution will play a vital role in supporting Astreya's next chapter of progress. I look forward to working with Ani and the team to propel Astreya forward on its financial, operational, and cultural transformation."

Ani began his career as a Mechanical and Software Engineer. After business school, he worked as a consultant for McKinsey and as an executive at General Electric (GE), where he held rising roles of responsibility. As a General Manager, he led the performance turnaround of a P&L with $350M in sales which included 800 people across 7 sites globally. Subsequently, he worked across Blackstone Group's PE portfolio to improve processes and drive performance turnarounds. Later he held senior operating leadership roles as Group Vice President at Gartner and COO at CarbonLITE.

Ani holds an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MSME from The Ohio State University, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. He is a certified six-sigma green belt.

About Astreya

With over 20 years of managed service experience, Astreya has been the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our quality of service and comprehensive lineup of IT solutions help organizations overcome complex business problems and achieve operational efficiency. We accelerate innovation-driven growth and transform technology into a company's most valuable resource. Combining world-class experience and specialized skills, we deliver on our promise of excellence every day.

