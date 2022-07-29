NC DHHS Flu
Timken to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will attend the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Aug. 10, 2022 in New York City. Participating in a fireside chat on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at www.timken.com/investors.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations: 
Scott Schroeder 
234.262.6420 
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations: 
Neil Frohnapple 
234.262.2310 
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-industrials-conference-301595618.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.