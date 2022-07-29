Navistar Positioned for a More Sustainable Future in Annual Sustainability Report

2021 report showcases holistic approach to sustainability including people, planet, responsibility, and impact

LISLE, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, Navistar has released an annual sustainability report providing an overview of the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities. Now, Navistar's sustainability strategy is going beyond risk mitigation into value creation to address the impact a more sustainable future would have on customers and society at large.

The 2021 sustainability report takes a holistic look into sustainability at Navistar including people, planet, responsibility, and impact. The report also introduces the company's new vision – to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility – and strategy which prioritizes sustainability as a strategic focus area.

"2021 has been a year of significant change that will set the stage for the future; not only for us at Navistar, but also industry-wide as megatrends like electric and autonomous vehicles emerge," said CEO Mathias Carlbaum. "Navistar is committed to creating a better, healthier world for future generations to thrive in, and we absolutely will accomplish that with a strategic roadmap."

Sustainability at Navistar is defined as the confluence of people, planet, and prosperity. It is a strategic imperative to manage the company's total social impact by improving impacts of business on the environment and society and dedicating resources to increasing positive impacts.

Highlights from the 2021 sustainability report include:

Launched two zero-emissions products, a medium duty vehicle and a school bus. These fully electric zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) can, depending on the emissions profile of the electricity used to charge them, enable a fully zero-emissions footprint.





Recognizing a critical need for education around the ZEVs ecosystem, Navistar's NEXT Solutions team designed an all-inclusive, mobile educational experience tailored to ZEV sales or service training, to tour North America .





Committed to a 20% improvement in energy intensity with the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants program. Navistar also began work on what will be a foundational effort, setting science-based targets that will be submitted to the Science-based Targets Initiative.

Identified education, equity, and the environment as primary impact areas and began developing a focused giving strategy to support meaningful change in the communities where we live and work.





Created a diversity demographics dashboard to help drive changes in diversity representation across the company. Accessible by all people managers, this tool indicates real-time demographics including gender, race, and age, among other details.





Partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), and SkillsUSA, Navistar built the TECH EmPOWERment platform to support our dealer network in their efforts to recruit, train, and retain qualified personnel. TECH EmPOWERment helps facilitate donations of heavy equipment, training aids, and supplies to technical programs for the purpose of training students to service International® trucks and IC Bus® vehicles upon graduation. In total, 36 equipment donations were made in 2021 to 32 schools across the U.S. and Canada .

The full 2021 Navistar Sustainability Report can be viewed and downloaded at www.navistar.com/social-impact/environment.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

