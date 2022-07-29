GID Acquires Two Industrial Portfolios totaling 1.39 Million Square-feet from Link Logistics

ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID Industrial announced today it has acquired two industrial portfolios located in the I-95 Baltimore-Washington Corridor and North Las Vegas markets, adding 1.39 million square feet to the firm's portfolio. With 14 buildings across the portfolio, these acquisitions represent significant growth for the industrial platform and are well-aligned with the firm's strategy to acquire, develop, and manage light industrial assets in high barriers to entry locations with density and high incomes.

Totaling 959,570 square feet, the I-95 Baltimore-Washington Corridor portfolio comprises nine buildings with locations in Baltimore City and Howard County. The portfolio is currently occupied by 33 diverse tenants and offers 180 dock doors with 18'-24' clear heights, as well as a wide range of suite sizes. This is GID Industrial's first acquisition in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, representing significant capital deployment and immediate scale in a highly desirable market.

The North Las Vegas Portfolio, known as Nellis Industrial Park, comprises five buildings totaling 433,270 square feet. The portfolio is 100 percent leased with 21 tenants occupying 22 suites. Nellis Industrial Park features 70 dock doors with 20'-24' clear heights and a wide range of suite sizes. With close proximity to 1-15 and Craig Road, this transaction expands GID Industrial's presence in the market, complementing the recent acquisition of SunPoint Commerce Center, an active JV development located just four miles away.

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

