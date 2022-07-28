Northwestern Mutual Leads Industry in Forbes' Ranking of "Top Financial Security Professionals"

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual advisors represent more than one quarter of the honorees on Forbes' 2022 "Top 100 Financial Security Professionals" list, with over 270 advisors recognized as "Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals." Northwestern Mutual's majority representation in this year's Forbes ranking exceeds that of its competitors and marks the highest participation rate on a single industry recognition list in company history.

The Forbes list recognizes the nation's top-performing financial advisors who provide holistic financial planning, focusing on risk mitigation, wealth management and a personal planning experience. Honorees are selected using a broad set of criteria that includes production and premiums, assets under management, client retention rates and exhibition of best practices.

"Northwestern Mutual is the undeniable industry leader in financial security, and our record-breaking presence in this year's rankings proves it," said Tim Gerend, Northwestern Mutual's chief distribution officer and a member of the Forbes/SHOOK Financial Security Professionals Leadership Advisory Board. "In these uncertain times, Northwestern Mutual's advisors' approach to financial planning stands out from the crowd. Clients want a plan that creates financial security – protecting what is most important while creating future prosperity – and that's what we distinctly offer. Inclusion on this prestigious list is a testament to the value our advisors create every day."

The Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking follows the recognition of more than 120 Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on Forbes' "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" list and 10 advisors on Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" ranking. Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.

"Americans don't want a financial product – they want to worry less and live more, and they want a financial plan that helps them to address the anxiety they feel about their wealth management, risk management and asset management," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "Our unique approach to financial planning is resonating with clients and turning heads in the industry."

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

