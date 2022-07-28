NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc. ("BRB Financial Group"), announced today financial results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2022. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $1.1 million, or $0.06 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.93 earnings per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and $28.7 million, or $1.54 earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $18.5 million, or $0.99 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $32.9 million, or $1.95 earnings per diluted common share, for the same period of 2021. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 included an after-tax gain of $19.2 million resulting from the sale of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

BRBS
BRBS(PRNewswire)

Net income from continuing operations before income taxes and provision for loan losses was $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in these amounts for the consecutive quarter periods was primarily due to $9.4 million of fair value adjustments related to the Company's equity investments in certain fintech companies recorded in the first quarter of 2022 and the decline in income from the Company's mortgage division, which was $3.6 million less in the second quarter period.

The Company reported total assets of $2.80 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase from $2.67 billion as of December 31, 2021, while reported loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, grew $271.2 million in the first half of 2022, an annualized growth rate of 30.5%. Of this loan growth, $205.0 million occurred in the second quarter.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold its majority interest in MoneyWise Payroll Solutions, Inc. ("MoneyWise") to the holder of the minority interest in MoneyWise. Asset and liability balances and income statement amounts related to MoneyWise are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

The Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company on January 31, 2021. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank. Earnings for the first quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021, included the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

"The Company continues to experience strong loan demand, as evidenced by the year-to-date growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of 15%", said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Over half of 2022 second quarter loan growth occurred in the last two weeks in the quarter, so the Company recorded additional provision funding without experiencing the full related interest income lift in the quarter. This impact, combined with expenses associated with building our middle market team and adding to our fintech operational, risk, and compliance teams, had a negative impact on this quarter's earnings."

"We remain mindful of macroeconomic headwinds and the impacts of a potential slowdown," Plum continued. "Our team is working hard to generate quality relationships with loan and deposit pricing that incorporates rate increases and the current yield curve environment."

Fintech Business

The Company's fintech partnerships include Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Jaris, Grow Credit, MentorWorks, Aeldra, and Marlette. Deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $395 million as of June 30, 2022, up from approximately $189 million as of December 31, 2021. Loans held for sale and loans held for investment related to fintech relationships totaled $25.6 million and $24.1 million as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Interest and fee income related to fintech partnerships represented approximately $1.8 million and $1.3 million of revenue for the Company for the second and first quarters of 2022, respectively. The Company's fintech relationships also generated assets under management of $55.9 million in BRB Financial Group's Trust Division as of June 30, 2022. The Company continues to grow its infrastructure to support the expansion of its fintech partners.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, reported net income of $406 thousand and $2.3 million for the second and first quarters of 2022, respectively. Income attributable to mortgage servicing rights was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Higher income from mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the impact of greater longer-term interest rate increases in this period. Mortgage servicing rights income in the second and first quarters of 2022 was attributable to fair value adjustments of $(229) thousand and $3.8 million, respectively, and new servicing rights retained of $1.8 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Residential mortgage banking income increased by $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the impact of hedging activities as production slowed in the first quarter of 2022. Quarterly mortgage volumes declined to $117.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $151.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to declining demand in the increasing interest rate environment. Noninterest expenses reported for the Company's mortgage division were $5.7 million and $6.9 million for the second and first quarters of 2022, respectively. The Company reduced mortgage personnel beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout the first half of 2022, resulting in total annualized noninterest expense savings of approximately $2.0 million, the full benefit of which is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $23.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, while accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income was $1.3 million, $2.7 million, and $865 thousand for the same respective periods. Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings, which reduced interest expense, was $499 thousand, $502 thousand, and $1.0 million for the same respective periods. Interest income in the second quarter of 2022, excluding accretion, benefited from higher yields on loans held for investment, while deposit costs decreased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Included in interest income for the second and first quarters of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 were $64 thousand, $393 thousand, and $11.7 million, respectively, of PPP loan interest income and fees, net of costs. PPP loans were partially funded through the PPP Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), offered by the Federal Reserve Banks to fund PPP loans, and interest expense incurred for the PPPLF was $100 thousand, $14 thousand, and $382 thousand for the second and first quarters of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively. Cost of funds was 0.36% for both the second and first quarters of 2022 and 0.43% for the second quarter of 2021, while cost of deposits was 0.26%, 0.27%, and 0.29% for the same respective periods.

Net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 was 3.89% and 3.88%, respectively, compared to 3.82% for second quarter of 2021. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a 29, 53, and 22 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the same respective periods. In addition, interest and fee income from PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 4, 2, and 55 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively.

Net interest income was $47.8 million and $50.5 million for the first halves of 2022 and 2021, respectively, while net interest margin was 3.88% and 3.66% for the same respective periods. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and the contributions from PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a cumulative 40 and 56 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million first quarter of 2022 and no provision in the second quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the first halves of 2022 and 2021 was $10.0 million and $0, respectively. Provision for loan losses in the 2022 periods was primarily attributable to reserves for significant loan growth, greater qualitative factor adjustments due to changes in economic conditions, and higher specific reserves for impaired loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second and first quarters of 2022 was $10.2 million and $24.1 million, respectively, compared to $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 included $9.4 million of fair value adjustments for the Company's equity investments, primarily in certain fintech companies, while noninterest income in the second quarter of 2021 included a $24.3 million net gain on the sale of PPP loans. Mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, contributed $6.0 million, $9.6 million, and $9.0 million of noninterest income in the second and first quarters of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively.

Noninterest income for the first halves of 2022 and 2021 was $34.3 million and $51.8 million, respectively. Excluding the fair value adjustments for the Company's equity investments in the first half of 2022 and the net gain on the sale of the PPP loans in the first half of 2021, noninterest income for the respective periods was $25.0 million and $27.4 million, a decline of $2.4 million. This decline was primarily attributable to lower mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, of $6.1 million, partially offset by a higher gain on sales of government guaranteed loans, higher fee income related to the Company's fintech partnerships, and a net gain on the sale of a former branch location in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense 

Noninterest expense for the second and first quarters of 2022 was $25.3 million and $22.7 million, respectively, compared to $30.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefit expenses increased $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the addition of commercial lenders and personnel to support the fintech business, partially offset by lower expenses attributable to the mortgage division. Noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2021 included greater incentive expense attributable to the PPP loan program and merger-related expenses of $1.2 million compared to $0 and $50 thousand for the second and first quarters of 2022, respectively.

Noninterest expense for the first halves of 2022 and 2021 was $48.0 million and $60.6 million, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, noninterest expense was $48.0 million and $50.3 million for the same respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $271.2 million to $2.05 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.78 billion at December 31, 2021, an annualized growth rate of 30.5%. Of this first half 2022 growth, $205.0 million occurred in the second quarter. The Company's middle market and specialized lending teams, which began building in the first quarter of 2022, contributed to this second quarter loan growth.

Loans held for sale, which was comprised primarily of residential mortgages, decreased $89.2 million to $32.8 million at June 30, 2022, from $121.9 million at December 31, 2021, primarily attributable to lower mortgage activity, due to the reasons noted previously.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022, were $2.34 billion, an increase of $37.9 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth was $80.0 million in the first half of 2022, primarily due to the Company's fintech partnerships. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts represented 33.6% and 30.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest1, totaled $12.2 million at June 30, 2022 and $16.1 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.44% and 0.60% at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company's allowance for loan losses was $17.2 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.84% as a percentage of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans2, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2021, and 0.76% at June 30, 2021. The increase in this ratio from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to additional allowance for loan growth in the first half of 2022 and greater qualitative factor adjustments, as noted previously. Remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's completed mergers were $12.2 million as of June 30, 2022, and $16.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

1 Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans.

2 The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Capital

The Company previously announced that on July 7, 2022, its board of directors declared a $0.1225 per common share quarterly dividend, payable July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2022. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP (defined below) measure, was $12.21 and $13.01 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, while book value per share was $13.95 and $14.76 as of the same respective periods.

Primarily as a result of an increase in market interest rates in the first half of 2022, the fair value of the Company's portfolio of securities available for sale declined approximately $42.8 million, resulting in an after-tax decline in stockholders' equity of $33.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") attributable to this securities portfolio as of June 30, 2022, was $37.5 million, or $2.00 in book value per share, compared to a $3.6 million AOCL, or $0.19 in book value per share, as of December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning.  The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (xvi) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners; (xvii) the effects of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xviii) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xix) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xx) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxi) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration; and (xiii) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended 

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans


$            23,787


$               23,899


$            32,591

Interest on taxable securities


2,129


1,770


1,133

Interest on nontaxable securities


89


75


64

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold


238


58


24

Total interest income


26,243


25,802


33,812

Interest expense:







Interest on deposits


1,541


1,556


1,682

Interest on subordinated notes


545


553


868

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings


67


25


800

Total interest expense


2,153


2,134


3,350

Net interest income


24,090


23,668


30,462

Provision for loan losses


7,494


2,500


Net interest income after provision for loan losses


16,596


21,168


30,462

Noninterest income:







Fair value adjustments of other equity investments


(86)


9,364


Mortgage servicing rights


1,574


6,738


1,707

Residential mortgage banking income, net


4,386


2,821


7,254

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans


1,538


1,427


143

Bank and purchase card, net


599


422


299

Wealth and trust management


414


391


833

Service charges on deposit accounts


327


315


370

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance


276


272


237

Gain on sale of PPP loans




24,315

Other


1,162


2,344


1,054

Total noninterest income


10,190


24,094


36,212

Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


15,873


14,096


17,539

Occupancy and equipment


1,500


1,485


1,846

Data processing


874


946


1,484

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing 


618


382


489

Advertising and marketing


412


428


238

Communications 


1,030


799


672

Audit and accounting fees


379


141


291

FDIC insurance


106


231


9

Intangible amortization


386


397


457

Other contractual services


999


534


666

Other taxes and assessments


671


570


1,076

Merger-related



50


1,237

Other


2,478


2,630


4,262

Total noninterest expense


25,326


22,689


30,266

Income from continuing operations before income tax


1,460


22,573


36,408

Income tax expense


342


5,153


7,715

Net income from continuing operations


1,118


17,420


28,693

Discontinued operations:







Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (including gain on disposal of $471 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022)



426


(65)

Income tax expense (benefit)



89


(14)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



337


(51)

Net income


$              1,118


$               17,757


$            28,642

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest


(1)


4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$              1,118


$               17,756


$            28,646

Net income available to common stockholders


$              1,118


$               17,756


$            28,646

Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations


$                0.06


$                   0.93


$                1.54

Basic and diluted EPS from discontinued operations



0.02


Basic and diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$                0.06


$                   0.95


$                1.54

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.





Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended 

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans


$            47,686


$            53,954

Interest on taxable securities


3,899


2,263

Interest on nontaxable securities


164


116

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold


296


55

Total interest income


52,045


56,388

Interest expense:





Interest on deposits


3,097


3,222

Interest on subordinated notes


1,098


1,498

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings


92


1,189

Total interest expense


4,287


5,909

Net interest income


47,758


50,479

Provision for loan losses


9,994


Net interest income after provision for loan losses


37,764


50,479

Noninterest income:





Fair value adjustments of other equity investments


9,278


Mortgage servicing rights


8,312


5,078

Residential mortgage banking income, net


7,207


16,555

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans


2,965


1,217

Bank and purchase card, net


1,021


599

Wealth and trust management


805


1,435

Service charges on deposit accounts


642


697

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance


548


401

Gain on sale of PPP loans



24,315

Other


3,506


1,454

Total noninterest income


34,284


51,751

Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


29,969


31,442

Occupancy and equipment


2,985


3,177

Data processing


1,820


2,289

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing 


1,000


1,065

Advertising and marketing


840


517

Communications 


1,829


1,039

Audit and accounting fees


520


480

FDIC insurance


337


352

Intangible amortization


783


906

Other contractual services


1,533


1,519

Other taxes and assessments


1,241


1,423

Merger-related


50


10,256

Other


5,108


6,134

Total noninterest expense


48,015


60,599

Income from continuing operations before income tax


24,033


41,653

Income tax expense


5,495


8,717

Net income from continuing operations


18,538


32,936

Discontinued operations:





Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (including gain on disposal of $471 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022)


426


(72)

Income tax expense (benefit)


89


(15)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


337


(57)

Net income


$            18,875


$            32,879

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1)


(5)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$            18,874


$            32,874

Net income available to common stockholders


$            18,874


$            32,874

Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations 


$                0.99


$                1.95

Basic and diluted EPS from discontinued operations 


0.02


Basic and diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. 


$                1.01


$                1.95

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.





Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Dollars in thousands except share data)


(unaudited)
June 30, 2022


December 31,
2021 (1)

Assets





Cash and due from banks


$            75,192


$         130,548

Federal funds sold


35,493


43,903

Securities available for sale, at fair value


381,536


373,532

Restricted equity investments


13,072


8,334

Other equity investments


23,773


14,184

Other investments


17,110


12,681

Loans held for sale


32,759


121,943

Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs

15,654


30,406

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs


2,048,383


1,777,172

Less allowance for loan losses


(17,242)


(12,121)

Loans held for investment, net


2,031,141


1,765,051

Accrued interest receivable


8,908


9,573

Other real estate owned


74


157

Premises and equipment, net


24,273


26,624

Right-of-use asset


6,332


6,317

Bank owned life insurance


47,100


46,545

Goodwill


26,826


26,826

Other intangible assets


7,349


7,594

Mortgage derivative asset


937


1,876

Mortgage servicing rights, net


29,265


16,469

Mortgage brokerage receivable


733


4,064

Other assets


22,116


17,211

Assets of discontinued operations



1,301

Total assets


$       2,799,643


$      2,665,139

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing demand


$          785,743


$         706,088

Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits


1,007,420


941,805

Savings


150,030


150,376

Time deposits


392,514


499,502

Total deposits


2,335,707


2,297,771

FHLB borrowings


135,000


10,111

FRB borrowings


60


17,901

Subordinated notes, net


39,953


39,986

Lease liability


7,537


7,651

Other liabilities


19,726


14,543

Liabilities of discontinued operations



37

Total liabilities


2,537,983


2,388,000

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 25,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 18,761,848 and 18,774,082 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


195,053


194,309

Additional paid-in capital


252


252

Retained earnings


103,846


85,982

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(37,491)


(3,632)

 Total Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity


261,660


276,911

Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations



228

Total stockholders' equity


261,660


277,139

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$       2,799,643


$      2,665,139






(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements.



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.












Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

























As of and for the Three Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


Income Statement Data:


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Interest income


$       26,243


$       25,802


$         23,404


$           23,754


$       33,812


Interest expense


2,153


2,134


2,526


2,630


3,350


Net interest income


24,090


23,668


20,878


21,124


30,462


Provision for loan losses


7,494


2,500


117




Net interest income after provision for loan losses


16,596


21,168


20,761


21,124


30,462


Noninterest income


10,190


24,094


21,942


13,295


36,212


Noninterest expenses


25,326


22,689


25,143


25,344


30,266


Income before income taxes


1,460


22,573


17,560


9,075


36,408


Income tax expense


342


5,153


4,733


2,214


7,711


Net income from continuing operations


1,118


17,420


12,827


6,861


28,697


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



337


(32)


(55)


(55)


Net income


1,118


17,757


12,795


6,806


28,642


Net (income) loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest



(1)


(2)


4


4


Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


$         1,118


$       17,756


$         12,793


$             6,810


$       28,646


Per Common Share Data:












Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations


$           0.06


$           0.93


$             0.68


$               0.36


$           1.54


Basic and diluted EPS from discontinued operations 



0.02





Basic and diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. 


$           0.06


$           0.95


0.68


0.36


$           1.54


Dividends declared - post-stock split basis


$       0.1255


$       0.1225


$                —


$           0.2400


$              —


Book value per common share 


13.95


14.84


14.76


14.48


14.32


Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP


12.21


13.09


13.01


12.69


12.49


Balance Sheet Data:












Assets


$  2,799,643


$  2,724,584


$    2,665,139


$      2,699,302


$  2,764,730


Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)


2,064,037


1,866,197


1,807,578


1,771,531


1,832,847


Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)


2,048,383


1,843,344


1,777,172


1,724,883


1,702,654


Allowance for loan losses  


17,242


12,013


12,121


12,614


13,007


Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

12,192


13,514


16,203


16,985


16,987


Loans held for sale


32,759


41,004


121,943


171,681


174,008


Securities available for sale, at fair value


381,536


375,484


373,532


379,441


276,619


Deposits


2,335,707


2,354,081


2,297,771


2,200,204


2,190,571


Subordinated notes, net 


39,953


39,970


39,986


40,503


46,149


FHLB and FRB advances


135,060


25,319


28,012


158,972


222,502


Total stockholders' equity


261,660


278,482


277,139


269,720


266,826


Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 


18,767


18,772


18,774


18,776


18,625


Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


18,778


18,789


18,795


18,799


18,646


Financial Ratios:












Return on average assets (1)


0.17 %


2.68 %


1.90 %


0.95 %


3.39 %


Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP


0.17 %


2.68 %


1.92 %


1.16 %


3.50 %


Return on average equity (1)


1.57 %


25.84 %


18.90 %


11.58 %


47.39 %


Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP


1.57 %


25.89 %


19.10 %


11.87 %


49.01 %


Total loan to deposit ratio


89.8 %


81.0 %


84.1 %


88.3 %


91.6 %


Held for investment loan to deposit ratio


88.4 %


79.3 %


78.7 %


80.5 %


83.7 %


Net interest margin (1)


3.89 %


3.88 %


3.39 %


3.32 %


3.82 %


Cost of deposits (1)


0.26 %


0.27 %


0.29 %


0.29 %


0.29 %


Cost of funds (1)


0.36 %


0.36 %


0.42 %


0.43 %


0.43 %


Efficiency ratio


73.9 %


47.5 %


59.1 %


74.0 %


45.7 %


Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP


73.9 %


47.4 %


58.7 %


69.8 %


43.8 %


Merger-related expenses (MRE)



50


171


1,441


1,237


Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:












Average stockholders' equity to average assets


10.8 %


10.4 %


10.1 %


9.7 %


7.1 %


Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans


0.84 %


0.65 %


0.68 %


0.73 %


0.76 %


Nonperforming loans to total assets


0.44 %


0.53 %


0.60 %


0.56 %


0.43 %


Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.44 %


0.53 %


0.61 %


0.57 %


0.45 %














Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):






















Tangible Common Equity:












Total stockholders' equity 


$     261,660


$     278,482


$       277,139


$         269,720


$     266,826


Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)


(32,632)


(32,716)


(32,942)


(33,224)


(34,153)


Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$     229,028


$     245,766


$       244,197


$         236,496


$     232,673


Total shares outstanding 


18,762


18,771


18,774


18,776


18,631


Book value per share 


$         13.95


$         14.84


$           14.76


$             14.48


$         14.32


Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)


12.21


13.09


13.01


12.69


12.49














Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets












Total assets 


$  2,799,643


$  2,724,584


$    2,665,139


$      2,699,302


$  2,764,730


Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)


(32,632)


(32,716)


(32,942)


(33,224)


(34,153)


Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)


$  2,767,011


$  2,691,868


$    2,632,197


$      2,666,078


$  2,730,577


Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$     229,028


$     245,766


$       244,197


$         236,496


$     232,673


Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)


8.3 %


9.1 %


9.3 %


8.9 %


8.5 %














Operating return on average assets (annualized)












Net income 


$         1,118


$       17,755


$         12,795


$             6,806


$       28,642


Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (3)



40


135


1,138


977


Operating net income (Non-GAAP)


$         1,118


$       17,795


$         12,930


$             7,944


$       29,619


Average assets


$  2,646,874


$  2,653,987


$    2,687,204


$      2,749,909


$  3,383,015


Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

0.17 %


2.68 %


1.92 %


1.16 %


3.50 %














Operating return on average equity (annualized)












Net income 


$         1,118


$       17,755


$         12,795


$             6,806


$       28,642


Add: MRE, ATB (3)



40


135


1,138


977


Operating net income (Non-GAAP)


$         1,118


$       17,795


$         12,930


$             7,944


$       29,619


Average stockholders' equity


$     284,913


$     274,887


$       270,730


$         267,670


$     241,731


Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

1.57 %


25.89 %


19.10 %


11.87 %


49.01 %














Operating efficiency ratio












Total noninterest expense 


$       25,326


$       22,691


$         25,445


$           25,637


$       30,548


Less: MRE



50


171


1,441


1,237


Noninterest expense excluding MRE (Non-GAAP)


$       25,326


$       22,641


$         25,274


$           24,196


$       29,311


Net interest income 


24,090


23,668


20,878


21,124


30,462


Noninterest income


10,190


24,094


22,203


13,518


36,425


Total of net interest income and noninterest income


$       34,280


$       47,762


$         43,081


$           34,642


$       66,887


Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)


73.9 %


47.4 %


58.7 %


69.8 %


43.8 %














(1) Annualized.












(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.












(3) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.












View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bankshares-inc-announces-second-quarter-and-first-half-2022-results-301595749.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.