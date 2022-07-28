Batteries Plus' Recession-Resilient Model Leaves Franchise Primed for Sustained Growth

Essential-Nature of Leading Battery Retailer Affords Franchise Partners Confidence in Brand's Market Viability

HARTLAND, Wis., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After having been riddled by economic disruptions on a near-constant basis for the past two years, experts anticipate the struggles of the American marketplace to come to a head in the very near future. And while expectations for a possible recession appear to be rising by the day, a handful of brands and industries have found themselves well-positioned to withstand such calamity. They're considered recession-proof businesses, a term that Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, credits for their uninhibited expansion and current projections for continued development.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

In an increasingly battery-powered world, the product lines and services made available by the 700+ locations in the Batteries Plus system have become all the more integral to the communities they call home. Severe economic downturns or otherwise, the reality of that remains unwavering. It's the brands proven track record of riding out market volatility that has attracted an ongoing stream of new franchise prospects and made 2022 a record-breaking year for the Batteries Plus team thus far.

More significant still is the deep roster of experienced industry executives leading the advancement and providing system-wide guidance to the franchise. Coupled with the collaborative culture that franchisees hold with one another, every location is fortified with a support system primed to share insights, best practices, and business advice meant to help any and all franchise partners in keeping their doors open, their shelves stocked, and operations consistent.

"Economic roadblocks have been a very real factor this year for most businesses, and there's yet to be any signs of that subsiding. Quite the opposite, in fact," said Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations. "But the insulation of the Batteries Plus brand has left it on continued track for another record-breaking year of growth in 2022. A clear indicator for the franchise's resilience and safety of investment."

The brand's products and services are adaptable by nature, and as technology evolves, so does Batteries Plus, and its continuous, consistent training makes it possible for all franchisees and employees to keep up. Partnerships with top-of-the-line product providers like Duracell and X2Power are just one of the ways the brand stays ahead of the curve, ensuring its customer base is given access to the latest upgrades available on the market. And as technology continues to advances amid even the most tumultuous of times, such practices are what have and will continue to make Batteries Plus recession-proof.

Looking toward the future, obstacles may surface, but it's nothing the franchise hasn't faced before. Batteries Plus has been in operation since 1988, with the brands franchise opportunity having been in place since 1992—that's more than 30 years of experience running a business that has only grown over time. The franchise, as well as its individual franchisees, has remained profitable through multiple recessions and has shown itself to be more than capable of withstanding whatever may come next.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or 937-545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus