Totango Solidifies C-Suite with Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Design Officer Appointments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, has tapped Google and Momentive alum Karen Budell as Chief Marketing Officer and promoted Anne Ting to Chief Design Officer. Since announcing $100 million in Series D funding last September, Totango has increased its size threefold globally and onboarded a record number of new clients. These latest C-suite appointments reflect Totango's relentless investment in its own customers' success by continuing to improve their journey from both a product design and marketing perspective.

"Having been a senior marketing leader at two industry-leading public companies, I am energized by Totango's world-class technology, bold vision, and rapid growth: the perfect ingredients to scale the brand and business to new heights," said Budell. "With a product that's able to deliver value on day one, I look forward to leveraging Totango's engaged customer base and strong PLG motion to help build on our success. We're a purpose-driven company with a strong point of view, and our history positions us to be the leading voice for the next generation of CS."

Budell joins Totango from Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, where she served as Vice President, Brand Marketing, and the cross-functional driver for the rebranding of the NASDAQ-traded company and enterprise product suite. Previous to this, during her four years with Google, Budell led a team responsible for narratives and brand building for YouTube Ads and was instrumental in launching Google Marketing Platform. Having found success working with businesses of all sizes, Budell's 20-year career in brand building and leadership has been fueled by her roots in journalism and a passion for storytelling through integrated, content-fueled campaigns.

Budell will report to Totango President and Chief Operations Officer Jamie Bertasi and lead all marketing functions during Totango's next phase of growth. She will also work closely with Anne Ting, who steps up from Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Growth, to Chief Design Officer and will report to CEO Guy Nirpaz.

"User experience is critical to customer success, so we are doubling down on our leadership in this area," said Nirpaz. "Karen will take all our recent work on brand positioning and messaging to the next level, and Anne will now oversee product design and experience innovation across the entire customer journey, focusing on the notion that the customer journey is the product . These are key moves, and we are thrilled to have strong leadership in marketing and design to drive our strategy forward."

Amid a year of global hypergrowth, Totango promoted Jamie Bertasi to President and COO and filled out its C-suite. Poised to expand in Israel and other countries, Totango also aims to double its global employee headcount this year.

These newest appointments come as Totango prepares for its annual Customer Success Summit: Teams event, which will bring together CS practitioners and innovative customer journey creators at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort from September 14–16. Click here to register for the event.

