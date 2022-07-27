Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenues of $844.1 million ( $850.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $818.8 million ( $807.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $61.7 million ( $70.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $94.8 million ( $86.0 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $2.26 ( $2.58 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $3.50 ( $3.17 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the second quarter 2022 of $61.7 million ($2.26 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $94.8 million ($3.50 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's second quarter 2022 net income was $70.4 million ($2.58 per diluted share) compared to $86.0 million ($3.17 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2021. Second quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $86.8 million ($98.2 million on adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $129.5 million ($117.8 million on adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2021.

Second quarter 2022 results included $11.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Second quarter 2021 results included $11.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily related to realized gains from sales of buildings and net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments.

"Our second quarter results reflect the continuation of a transitioning market which began in the first quarter," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Notwithstanding these market conditions, our results reflect the fundamental changes we have made to our operating approach and competitive position as we maintained strong operating margins. We believe Stewart is positioned to perform throughout this changing market and the entire real estate cycle, and we continue to invest in our business to improve our operating performance and take advantage of any market opportunities."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Total revenues 844.1 818.8

1,697.0 1,507.4 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 86.8 129.5

166.4 203.5 Income tax expense (19.9) (30.6)

(37.6) (47.5) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5.2) (4.0)

(9.2) (6.9) Net income attributable to Stewart 61.7 94.8

119.6 149.1 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 8.7 (8.8)

6.7 (11.3) Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 70.4 86.0

126.2 137.7 Net income per diluted Stewart share 2.26 3.50

4.37 5.51 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 2.58 3.17

4.61 5.09



* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2022 2021 % Change











Operating revenues 761.1 743.8 2 %

Investment income 6.7 5.1 31 %

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (8.8) 4.2 (311 %)

Pretax income 93.6 125.7 (26 %)

Pretax margin 12.3 % 16.7 %





The title segment's operating revenues in the second quarter 2022 increased by $17.2 million, or 2 percent, compared to the second quarter 2021, primarily due to increased agency operations revenues of $19.6 million, or 5 percent, partially offset by $2.4 million, or 1 percent, lower revenues from direct title operations. Overall segment operating expenses in the second quarter 2022 increased $38.0 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by 6 percent higher agency retention expenses on higher agency revenues, and 9 percent higher combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, primarily due to recent acquisitions. Average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2022 was 17.1 percent, compared to 17.5 percent in the second quarter 2021. As a percentage of operating revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses was 38.3 percent in the second quarter 2022 compared to 35.9 percent in the second quarter 2021.

Title loss expense in the second quarter 2022 decreased 21 percent to $26.4 million from $33.6 million in the second quarter 2021, primarily due to favorable claims experience. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense in the second quarter 2022 was 3.5 percent compared to 4.5 percent in the prior year quarter. For the full year 2022, we anticipate our title losses will be approximately 4 percent of title revenues.

The segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the second quarter 2022 primarily included $9.9 million of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.0 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment, while net realized and unrealized gains in the second quarter 2021 were primarily related to net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Investment income in the second quarter 2022 increased compared to the second quarter 2021, primarily as a result of increased dividend income from investments in the second quarter 2022.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2022 2021 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 234.4 245.7 (5 %)

International 41.2 45.9 (10 %)



275.6 291.6 (5 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 67.1 53.8 25 %

International 8.4 8.1 4 %



75.5 61.9 22 %

Total direct title revenues 351.1 353.5 (1 %)











Total non-commercial revenues declined $16.0 million, or 5 percent, as a result of lower residential purchase and refinancing transactions during the second quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues increased $13.3 million, or 25 percent, in the second quarter 2022, primarily due to increased commercial transaction size and volume compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the second quarter 2022 were approximately $13,100 and $2,900, respectively, compared to $11,200 and $2,200, respectively, in the second quarter 2021. Total international revenues in the second quarter 2022 decreased by $4.4 million, or 8 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations and weaker foreign currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2022 2021 % Change











Operating revenues 82.9 58.2 42 %

Pretax income 6.1 2.2 176 %

Pretax margin 7.4 % 3.8 %





Pretax income for the segment improved in the second quarter 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of $24.7 million, or 42 percent, higher operating revenues resulting from acquisitions. Total operating expenses increased $20.8 million, or 37 percent, consistent with increased revenues and higher purchased intangible asset amortization expenses in the second quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Total intangible asset amortization expenses in the second quarters 2022 and 2021 were $6.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Excluding these amortization expenses, pretax margin for the segment was 14.7 percent in the second quarter 2022, compared to 6.6 percent in the prior year quarter.

Corporate and Other Segment

Summary results of the corporate and other segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2022 2021 % Change











Operating revenues 5.3 - 100 %

Realized (losses) gains (3.2) 7.5 (142 %)

Pretax (loss) income (12.9) 1.6 (921 %)



Net expenses attributable to corporate operations in the second quarter 2022 were $10.2 million, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter 2021, with the increase primarily driven by higher interest expense resulting from debt issued in the fourth quarter 2021. Realized gains and losses for the second quarters 2022 and 2021 were primarily related to disposition of assets.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2022 increased $21.8 million, or 12 percent, compared to the second quarter 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits on 17 percent higher average employee count resulting from acquisitions, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the second quarter 2022 were 24.8 percent compared to 23.5 percent in the second quarter 2021.

Total other operating expenses in the second quarter 2022 increased $24.2 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased service expenses related to higher real estate solutions revenues and higher technology costs. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the second quarter 2022 were 19.1 percent compared to 17.2 percent in the second quarter 2021, primarily influenced by the increased size of our real estate solutions operations which typically have higher other operating expenses.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2022 decreased to $83.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $103.0 million in the second quarter 2021, primarily due to lower net income in the second quarter 2022.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022. To participate, dial (800) 343-4136 (USA) or (203) 518-9848 (International) - access code STCQ222. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2022 until midnight on August 4, 2022, by dialing (800) 925-9941 or (402) 220-5395 (International) - the access code is also STCQ222.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 351,122 353,502

668,956 633,007 Agency operations 409,931 390,330

814,076 736,261 Real estate solutions and other 88,186 58,193

211,415 114,124 Total operating revenues 849,239 802,025

1,694,447 1,483,392 Investment income 6,739 5,130

10,361 9,074 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (11,905) 11,654

(7,820) 14,929

844,073 818,809

1,696,988 1,507,395 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 339,847 322,020

671,039 605,955 Employee costs 210,246 188,467

415,228 357,864 Other operating expenses 162,008 137,796

351,756 263,279 Title losses and related claims 26,398 33,569

55,619 62,342 Depreciation and amortization 14,288 6,819

28,037 13,249 Interest 4,507 682

8,918 1,248

757,294 689,353

1,530,597 1,303,937 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 86,779 129,456

166,391 203,458 Income tax expense (19,894) (30,616)

(37,594) (47,496) Net income 66,885 98,840

128,797 155,962 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,225 4,021

9,240 6,907 Net income attributable to Stewart 61,660 94,819

119,557 149,055











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 2.26 3.50

4.37 5.51 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,293 27,123

27,377 27,038











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 83,312 103,010

118,187 150,452 Other comprehensive (loss) income (20,992) 1,970

(40,455) (5,464)

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders

2022: April May June Total

Closed Orders

2022: April May June Total Commercial 2,134 1,594 1,802 5,530

Commercial 1,647 1,652 1,833 5,132 Purchase 25,065 24,115 22,904 72,084

Purchase 18,716 18,275 18,363 55,354 Refinancing 9,629 7,853 7,471 24,953

Refinancing 9,112 7,434 6,131 22,677 Other 340 335 404 1,079

Other 790 380 549 1,719 Total 37,168 33,897 32,581 103,646

Total 30,265 27,741 26,876 84,882





















Opened Orders

2021: April May June Total

Closed Orders

2021: April May June Total Commercial 1,437 1,545 2,623 5,605

Commercial 1,305 1,526 2,126 4,957 Purchase 26,707 24,108 25,817 76,632

Purchase 19,237 18,529 20,944 58,710 Refinancing 20,275 19,155 20,280 59,710

Refinancing 19,812 16,502 16,314 52,628 Other 645 566 471 1,682

Other 411 392 375 1,178 Total 49,064 45,374 49,191 143,629

Total 40,765 36,949 39,759 117,473

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 405,310 485,919 Short-term investments 17,282 17,650 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 687,255 679,214 Receivables – premiums from agencies 50,565 45,428 Receivables – other 79,543 81,623 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,028) (7,711) Property and equipment, net 73,500 72,456 Operating lease assets, net 137,275 134,578 Title plants 73,503 76,859 Goodwill 964,212 924,837 Intangible assets, net of amortization 187,494 229,804 Deferred tax assets 3,766 3,846 Other assets 82,665 68,859

2,755,342 2,813,362 Liabilities:



Notes payable 444,908 483,491 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 200,294 287,326 Operating lease liabilities 150,472 149,417 Estimated title losses 562,681 549,614 Deferred tax liabilities 37,166 48,779

1,395,521 1,518,627 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 316,224 309,622 Retained earnings 1,073,788 974,800 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (40,202) 253 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,347,144 1,282,009 Noncontrolling interests 12,677 12,726 Total stockholders' equity 1,359,821 1,294,735

2,755,342 2,813,362





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,038 26,893 Book value per share 49.82 47.67

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 761,053 82,862 5,324 849,239

743,832 58,193 - 802,025 Investment income 6,737 2 - 6,739

5,130 - - 5,130 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (8,755) - (3,150) (11,905)

4,157 - 7,497 11,654

759,035 82,864 2,174 844,073

753,119 58,193 7,497 818,809 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 339,847 - - 339,847

322,020 - - 322,020 Employee costs 193,438 12,839 3,969 210,246

177,858 7,593 3,016 188,467 Other operating expenses 98,267 57,549 6,192 162,008

89,289 46,509 1,998 137,796 Title losses and related claims 26,398 - - 26,398

33,569 - - 33,569 Depreciation and amortization 7,489 6,381 418 14,288

4,709 1,884 226 6,819 Interest 1 - 4,506 4,507

3 (5) 684 682

665,440 76,769 15,085 757,294

627,448 55,981 5,924 689,353 Income (loss) before taxes 93,595 6,095 (12,911) 86,779

125,671 2,212 1,573 129,456

Six Months Ended: June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 1,483,032 172,238 39,177 1,694,447

1,369,268 114,124 - 1,483,392 Investment income 10,344 17 - 10,361

9,074 - - 9,074 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (4,983) - (2,837) (7,820)

7,362 - 7,567 14,929

1,488,393 172,255 36,340 1,696,988

1,385,704 114,124 7,567 1,507,395 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 671,039 - - 671,039

605,955 - - 605,955 Employee costs 378,465 26,245 10,518 415,228

337,317 14,497 6,050 357,864 Other operating expenses 193,262 119,947 38,547 351,756

168,305 90,984 3,990 263,279 Title losses and related claims 55,619 - - 55,619

62,342 - - 62,342 Depreciation and amortization 13,631 13,177 1,229 28,037

9,023 3,778 448 13,249 Interest 2 - 8,916 8,918

2 (4) 1,250 1,248

1,312,018 159,369 59,210 1,530,597

1,182,944 109,255 11,738 1,303,937 Income (loss) before taxes 176,375 12,886 (22,870) 166,391

202,760 4,869 (4,171) 203,458

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change















Total revenues 844.1 818.8 3 %

1,697.0 1,507.4 13 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 11.9 (11.7)



7.8 (14.9)

Other adjustments (5.3) -



(39.2) -

Adjusted total revenues 850.7 807.2 5 %

1,665.6 1,492.5 12 %















Pretax income 86.8 129.5 (33 %)

166.4 203.5 (18 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 11.9 (11.7)



7.8 (14.9)

Other adjustments (0.4) -



0.9 -

Adjusted pretax income 98.2 117.8 (17 %)

175.1 188.5 (7 %) Adjusted pretax margin 11.5 % 14.6 %



10.5 % 12.6 %

















Net income attributable to Stewart 61.7 94.8 (35 %)

119.6 149.1 (20 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 11.9 (11.7)



7.8 (14.9)

Other adjustments (0.4) -



0.9 -

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2.7) 2.8



(2.1) 3.6

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 8.7 (8.8)



6.7 (11.3)

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 70.4 86.0 (18 %)

126.2 137.7 (8 %)















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,293 27,123



27,377 27,038

Adjusted net income per share 2.58 3.17



4.61 5.09



















