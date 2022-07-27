St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $8.9 Million in Grants to Support the Most Promising Childhood Cancer Research

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No hospital has a monopoly on good ideas. This is why the St. Baldrick's Foundation funds the most promising research — no matter where it takes place – from your backyard institution to other cutting edge research facilities treating childhood cancers around the globe. Since 2005, this philosophy has translated to more than 1,674 grants in 31 countries, totaling more than $322 million. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of volunteers, donors, partners and advocates across the country this past year, St. Baldrick's is proud to announce $8.9 million has been awarded in new grants.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Baldrick's Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Why is funding research critical?

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide.

In the United States , one in five of those kids diagnosed with cancer will not survive.

Of those who do survive, more than 99% of survivors have a chronic health problem and 96% have severe or life-threatening conditions.

"In the 1950s, almost all kids diagnosed with cancer died. Because of research, today about 90% of kids with the most common type of cancer will live. But for many other types, progress has been limited, and for some kids there is still little hope for a cure," explains Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "These grants support the best of the best in childhood cancer research and will ensure that more progress is made so that kids have access to more treatments with less side effects. We will not stop until there is a 100% cure rate for all kids' cancers."

This newest round of grants includes seven new Scholars, nine current Scholars receiving continuing funding for another year of research, two new International Scholars from Egypt and Jordan, and one current International Scholar from India receiving funding for another year of research. Also included is a $4.4 million grant to the Children's Oncology Group, the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to conducting childhood and adolescent cancer research, and another year of funding for projects already underway for two team science projects and one Strategic Initiative: The Pediatric Cancer Data Commons.

To learn more about the specific research projects, visit the St. Baldrick's blog.

For more details about the research St. Baldrick's is funding near you, a specific disease type or research focus area, visit the Grants Search page. The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations between now and October.

To donate to critical childhood cancer research or to learn the many ways you can get involved, visit StBaldricks.org. Become an advocate and join the Speak Up for Kids' Cancer advocacy action network to encourage federal lawmakers to continue to fund childhood cancer research. Connect with St. Baldrick's on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and YouTube .

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to lifesaving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsaLifetime.

