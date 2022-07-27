myQ® Facility Enterprise Integrates with Vector Platform to Provide the First Seamless Gate to Dock Logistics Management System

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster ®, the leading brand of professionally installed access control solutions and Vector, a leading provider of collaborative technology for carriers and warehouse facilities, announced that Vector is integrated with myQ® Facility Enterprise software to provide the first full gate-to-dock workflow solution that digitally connects shippers, carriers and receivers to physical assets, providing true automation, yard visibility and efficiency for customers.

"Vector continues to solidify its position as one of the most sophisticated systems for logistics management and communication," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business, LiftMaster. "Integrating our myQ Facility software for smart facility access control with Vector's platform provides a powerful solution that ensures that everyone that touches a shipment is seamlessly connected from gate-to-dock, making pick-up and deliveries faster, safer, CTPAT compliant and more efficient."

LiftMaster's powerful suite of myQ® Facility software delivers real-time data and analytics to commercial warehouses providing facility and operations managers with full insight and control over doors and loading docks that are powered by myQ Connected LiftMaster Commercial Door Operators, Gate Operators, Docks and Access Controls. Vector enables digital communication between shippers, carriers and receivers during a shipment's lifecycle and digitally captures all workflows to facilitate paperless pickups and deliveries. Through this integration myQ Facility and Vector provide seamless gate-to-dock workflow which they are currently piloting at LiftMaster's Tucson, Arizona facility.

"By using Vector with our myQ Facility Access software, we've been able to automate the yard workflow at our Tucson facility and implement Electronic Bill of Lading capabilities, providing better documentation," said Lytle. "Eliminating the manual check-in process for shipments and providing drivers with paperless check-ins puts less stress on our security staff and creates a faster entry and exit process."

"A shipment's journey doesn't end at the front door of a facility warehouse. It has to safely make it to the loading dock and be accounted for. Being able to connect to the physical world through smart connected access points can enable automating those physical assets, such as gates," said Will Chu, CEO of Vector. "myQ Facility Enterprise's innovative leadership in smart warehouse access solutions makes them an ideal partner for Vector. Integrating with myQ Facility Access software allows us to further remove manual processes and paperwork associated with shipments and provide customers with an even more seamless and efficient workflow process."

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

About myQ Facility Enterprise

myQ technology enables products to seamlessly work together to provide reliable, secure access management solutions that solve for access needs across common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond. It's a powerful platform that empowers people, businesses and partners with the knowledge to do more and the control to make it happen, anytime from anywhere. Follow myQ on Facebook and Instagram.

About Vector

Vector, the collaborative platform between shippers and carriers, is the leader in digital pickup and delivery at warehouses, distribution centers, and plants. Vector increases the efficiency and visibility within the yards at these facilities by digitizing the processes between truck drivers and shipping staff. More information with https://withvector.com

