Brightstar Capital Partners to Acquire Fabricated Wood Products Leader WindsorONE

NEW YORK and PETALUMA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to invest in WindsorONE ("the Company"), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of highly-crafted trim boards, molding, shiplap and other fabricated wood products for interior and exterior applications. The Company's products primarily serve the rapidly growing repair and remodel market.

WindsorONE logo (PRNewswire)

Under the agreement, Brightstar will partner with Craig Flynn, owner and CEO of WindsorONE, to grow and expand the Company's operations. Flynn and his senior management team will continue to lead WindsorONE moving forward. Terms of the private transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, were not disclosed.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Petaluma, California, WindsorONE is a family-owned business that serves as a leading manufacturer of craftsman primed wood trim boards, moldings, shiplap, and other fabricated wood products for interior and exterior applications. The Company manufactures 100 percent of its products in the U.S. through its facilities in Willits, CA and Surry, VA, and utilizes a vertically integrated model to source its raw materials. WindsorONE stands proudly behind its high-quality products, providing industry-leading warranties to its customers.

"We are impressed by WindsorONE's culture of safety and quality, dedicated employee base, and reputation in the millwork industry for manufacturing finely crafted products, "said Roger Bulloch, Partner at Brightstar. "Brightstar loves to partner with family owned, well-managed companies like WindsorONE. We look forward to working with CEO Craig Flynn and his team to strengthen the Company's market position and execute on numerous growth opportunities."

"I am confident that WindsorONE's next chapter will bring additional opportunities for our customers, management team and dedicated employees," said Mr. Flynn. "We continue to see strong demand for our premium quality wood trim boards as the repair and remodel market expands. We made the decision to partner with Brightstar because their strategic expertise, operational experience and capital investment will allow us to increase our supply capacity, enhance our suite of products, and solidify our standing in this growing industry."

WindsorONE was advised by legal advisor Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP and financial advisor Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. Brightstar was advised by legal advisor Kirkland & Ellis LLP and financial advisor Nomura Securities International, Inc.

About WindsorONE

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Petaluma, California, WindsorONE is a second-generation family-owned business that serves as a leading manufacturer of craftsman primed wood trim boards, moldings, shiplap, and other fabricated wood products for interior and exterior applications. Its products primarily serve the consistent and rapidly growing repair and remodel market. Using proprietary protective technologies and patented primers, the Company manufactures 100 percent of its products in the U.S. through its facilities in Willits, CA and Surry, VA, and utilizes a vertically integrated model to source its raw materials. For more information, please visit https://windsorone.com .

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in closely held family, founder, or entrepreneur-owned businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us & Us" approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

Media Contact:

Doug Allen/Zach Kouwe

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Brightstar@DLPR.com

646-722-6530

Brightstar Capital Partners logo (PRNewsfoto/Brightstar Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRIGHTSTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P.