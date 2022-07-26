NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:






FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

8/4/2022

8/5/2022

8/19/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

8/4/2022

8/5/2022

8/19/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income




















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.





View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301593706.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.