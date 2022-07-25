Innovative Food Company Egglife Foods Announces National Distribution with Sam's Club

Sam's Club Joins Retailers Across the Country in Stocking Shelves with egglife® egg white wraps

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods , the innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods, announces national distribution with Sam's Club as the brand continues to solidify its retail expansion in the Club channel. Sam's Club stores across the country will be stocked with 12-packs of egglife everything bagel egg white wraps, a protein-packed tortilla substitute made with cage free egg whites, garlic, onion, poppy and hemp seeds, and sea salt, boasting a bit of everything but extra carbs.

Egglife Foods officially announced the launch of a new creative campaign, which aims to drive awareness, familiarity and loyalty for its category disrupting egglife® egg white wraps along with its first-to-market innovation – new sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps – by encouraging consumers to go against the grain. (PRNewsfoto/Egglife Foods) (PRNewswire)

"We're so excited to expand the reach of this better-for-you product to families across the country," said Stephen Koehler, Senior Buyer at Sam's Club. "Our members are always looking to discover the next big health innovation, which is why it makes perfect sense to stock egglife at our locations nationwide."

Egglife's signature egglife egg white wraps provide an alternative to flour wraps for consumers looking for low carb, high protein alternatives to traditional tortillas. Clocking in with 99% fewer carbs, 80% fewer calories and 25% more protein versus the leading flour tortilla, each egglife everything bagel wrap has 6g protein, 35 calories, less than 1g carbs, and is gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. egglife wraps can be integrated into everyday recipes in a variety of ways, ranging from breakfast tacos, avocado toast, sandwiches, and more!

"Sam's Club is a perfect environment to test new and unique products, and nothing is more innovative than egglife," said Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer at Egglife Foods. "We're looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us."

As a category disruptor, Egglife Foods is committed to harnessing the transformative power of eggs to reimagine traditionally carbohydrate and calorie laden foods. Utilizing a patented method for transforming egg whites into a tortilla style wrap, the company has developed a line of simple, delicious and fresh foods that are high in protein, but free of sugar, fat, and gluten, ensuring a great taste with zero compromise.

In the past 18 months, Egglife has earned an impressive 500% growth in retail doors, with egglife® egg white wraps now available in over 10,000 stores across the country as well as on Instacart or online at egglifefoods.com. For more information, visit egglifefoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram: @egglifefoods .

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, recently featured as one of CNBC's Best of Small Businesses, was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to modernize nutrition and champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2,000 recipes later, their debut product, egglife® egg white wraps were hatched. Made with cage free egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to provide a simple, delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional tortillas, egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, high protein option. The wraps are available in five innovative flavors – original, southwest, everything bagel, italian and sweet cinnamon. All of Egglife's wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana.

Media Contact:

Jessie Depre

jessie.depre@spoolmarketing.com

815-503-1523

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EggLife Foods, Inc.