WELLS ENTERPRISES EXPANDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SARA GREENSTEIN BRINGS EXPERTISE IN BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

LE MARS, Iowa, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Enterprises Inc., announced today the appointment of Sara Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axel Johnson Inc., to its board of directors. Greenstein was appointed to the board on Thursday, May 5 and brings more than 25 years of expertise in business transformation and operational improvements to the organization.

"On behalf of the Wells Enterprises team, I am excited to welcome Sara to our board of directors," said Mike Wells, President and CEO of Wells Enterprises. "With her breadth of workforce and operational knowledge, her appointment brings considerable strength to our board as we strive for continued growth across all areas of our organization in the years to come."

Prior to her role at Axel Johnson Inc., Greenstein served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lydall Inc., where she transformed the global specialty materials business. Before Lydall, Greenstein oversaw operations and drove unprecedented financial and employee growth at both U.S. Steel and Underwriters Laboratories, respectively. Greenstein currently serves on the board of directors for BorgWarner and The Chicago Network. Greenstein earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"I am excited to join Wells Enterprises' board of directors and to play a role in the organization's continued evolution and success," said Greenstein. "I look forward to applying my background in purpose-oriented business transformation to help drive Wells' business strategy, operations, and workforce growth forward."

Wells' board also consists of Chair, Lanse Crane, former CEO and Chairman of Crane & Company; Mike Wells, President & CEO of Wells Enterprises; Doug Wells, former COO of Wells Enterprises; Keith Alm, former president of Hallmark International; Gary Wells, former CEO of Wells Enterprises; Greg Wells, former Wells Enterprises executive; Deb Boyda, CEO of Isobar; Gweldolyn Hatten Butler, former President and Chief Investment Officer of Capri Investment Group; and Jeremy Pinkerman, CFO of Wells Enterprises.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, Blue Ribbon Classics® and Halo Top®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered with two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, as well as production facilities in Dunkirk, New York; Lakewood, New Jersey; and Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

