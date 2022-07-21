Swedish House Mafia Announces First-Ever North American Nightlife Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

Trio Signs Exclusive Two-Year Residency for Performances at the Famed Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic music supergroup, Swedish House Mafia, announces their first-ever North American nightlife residency with Wynn Nightlife at the world-renowned Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. Beginning Aug. 20, the trio of Swedish DJs comprised of Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel "Axwell" Hedfors will bring their award-winning music to the unique nightlife setting for two years.

"We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena," said Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia. "That balance is really important to us and our fans. We're happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn."

To complement Swedish House Mafia's powerhouse performances, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub will enhance its audio-visual production to offer guests an immersive and captivating experience. Each venue will feature a customized stage design, curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics and more.

"This residency is something special and is a testament to Wynn Nightlife's commitment to offering best-in-class entertainment," said Ryan Jones, assistant vice president of Wynn Nightlife. "We're excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia and give their fanbase an opportunity to see them perform in a more intimate nightclub setting."

The multi-platinum and Grammy Award nominated artists are recognized as pioneers of the electronic music scene with a portfolio of chart-topping anthemic hits including "Don't You Worry Child," "One," and "Save The World." Following a farewell tour and hiatus from the music scene, Swedish House Mafia have returned with new music, a new global tour, and a new nightlife residency. The legendary trio's most recent album "Paradise Again" debuted in April 2022 and secured a No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Album Chart.

Swedish House Mafia's scheduled dates for 2022 include Saturday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at XS Nightclub. Show dates for 2023 will be announced in the future.

About Swedish House Mafia

In 2008, a trio of individual artists, DJs, and producers united to unassumingly break every rule in electronic music. Ensconced in flames, Swedish House Mafia—Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell—infused house music with swaggering hip-hop beat-craft, rock 'n' roll attitude, and big screen-worthy grandeur brought to life on stage with one legendary live show after another. Ushering dance music culture out of the warehouses and clubs and into arenas and stadiums on an unrivaled scale, it would be nearly impossible to imagine how the genre might've shaken out without them. They became the first electronic act to headline (and sell out) Madison Square Garden in 2011 and the first to grace the main stage at Coachella in 2012. They garnered two consecutive GRAMMY® nominations in the category of "Best Dance Recording" for the platinum "Save the World" in 2012 and quintuple-platinum Hot 100 Top 10 hit "Don't You Worry Child" in 2013. Rolling Stone described their meteoric rise as "redefining rave culture," and NME christened them "the rockstars of the dance music world." The marathon record-breaking One Last Tour paved the way for a five-year break before they returned as surprise headliners of Ultra Music Festival's 20th anniversary in 2018. Following the Save The World Reunion Tour a year later, this holy trinity of electronic music gods focused on the one thing they hadn't done yet, making their 2022 full-length debut album Paradise Again [Republic Records]. Their return was announced with the cover of Billboard and garnered immediate press and a late-night television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon followed with a trending hit "A Moth To A Flame" featuring The Weeknd.

About Wynn Nightlife

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists.

XS Nightclub, one of the most renowned nightlife venues in the world, has continuously been named the top grossing nightclub in the U.S. by Nightclub & Bar's Top 100 list, and was the first venue to ever achieve the honor five times. The 40,000 square-foot mega-club features state-of-the-art technology and more than 10,000 individual light sources which illuminate the venue complementing the intricate décor, large circular dance floor and 170 luxe VIP tables and outdoor cabanas.

At Encore Beach Club, guests can enjoy 55,000 square feet of tropical oasis, including three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, 36 private bungalows and cabanas, plush daybeds, a showcase DJ booth and top-of-the-line audio system. Once the sun goes down, Encore Beach Club at Night is home to popular seasonal pool parties.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

