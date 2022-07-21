Internet Vikings continue their U.S. expansion as they move into Iowa

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest amongst many recent achievements, Internet Vikings has officially begun their iGaming hosting operations in the U.S. state of Iowa. The Swedish company is moving rapidly across this flourishing landscape, having already announced the availability of their services in most of North America's iGaming compliant states.

Victor Jerlin, Founder and CTO at Internet Vikings shared his trategic vision, commenting: "As each of the U.S. states come to recognise the massive economic benefits of a well-regulated online gaming market, our goal is to stay ahead and help businesses of all sizes to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity. Getting started in Iowa is another step towards moving the industry and our customers upward and onward."

The land-based gambling scene in Iowa has expanded over the last few decades, now offering a wide variety of options such as slot machines, table games and sports wagering. And, although the state is still in the process of regulating other forms of iGaming, the online sports betting market has grown enormously since its legalisation in May of 2019. Albeit one of the smaller gambling-compliant states in America, Iowa is widely considered to be notably progressive in its approach, including the bolstering of both charitable organisations and state growth into its well-regulated gambling market revenue.

Internet Vikings has recognised the value of this forward-looking gaming state and begun to provide its hosting services to all interested businesses, both large and small.

Founder and CEO of Internet Vikings Rickard Vikström, said "Our primary goal is to provide the support which others require in order to keep moving in this often-unpredictable industry. The U.S. is our focal point, and with many customers in other compliant states, we are proud to have taken our next step in America. Iowa is showing great promise, and we are now on the ground with all that is required to get set up with confidence and a secure partner."

With offices and data centers already hosting many customers on 5 continents, Internet Vikings have no intention of slowing down their rapid expansion into this new frontier. They began their westward move into the blossoming U.S. market last year and are working steadily in order to start off their operations in all compliant states over the coming weeks and months.

