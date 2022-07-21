göt2b®, Henkel's trend-setting styling and color brand, announces Actor & Philanthropist Tati Gabrielle as Brand Ambassador

The edgy and bold göt2b brand to work closely with Tati to embrace self-expression through new hair colors and an expanded styling range for diverse hair types and textures

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel's göt2b® hair color and styling brand announces an exciting collaboration with Actor & Philanthropist Tati Gabrielle, best known for her screen-stealing acting role in Season 3 of the Netflix hit series "You." Tati has been recognized as one of Forbes' "Hollywood 30 Under 30" and is committed not only to her craft as an actor, but also to her passion for philanthropy. Tati has never been one to shy away from expressing herself, whether it's through fashion, giving back to others or advocacy of causes she believes in. Now, she will be extending her avenues of self-expression through collaborating with göt2b to promote iconic color and styling products and everlasting trends that everyone can try in order to be whoever they want to be.

As a brand, göt2b's mission has always been to enable its consumers to break free from society's expectations. The brand's selection of forward-thinking, trendy hair colors and styling products empower people to switch up their looks, self-experiment and self-express without limits so that they feel free to be whoever they want to be. When looking for a brand ambassador, there was no one better to represent who you want to be through hair color and styles than Tati. Tati not only embodies this same philosophy through her fashion sense and attitude, but she exudes confidence and encourages those around her to self-express and own their unique style.

"We are so excited to work with Tati Gabrielle as our ambassador for göt2b as she is the epitome of what our brand stands for and authentically connects with our diverse set of consumers," said Melinda V. Johnson, Director of Marketing at Henkel. "Tati seamlessly represents the brand both on the color and styling business through her positive attitude, free spirit and creativity," continued Johnson. "We are excited to begin our journey with her and continue spreading our message of self- expression and self-acceptance as we look to 2022 and 2023."

To kick off our collaboration, Tati joined göt2b and its brand partner, global youth charity Ditch the Label, as a panelist for the brand's first-ever Virtual Self-Expression Summit, held in their own metaverse on Stop Cyberbullying Day (June 17, 2022). Hosted by Digital Creator Avani Gregg and moderated by Ditch the Label Founder & CEO Liam Hackett, Tati and other inspirational panelists participated in an open discussion about how they have overcome fears, obstacles and setbacks to find their voice and gain confidence. Tati will continue to work with the brand through marketing, digital, public relations, and social media promotions to share the brand's message of self-acceptance and being who you want to be.

"I'm extremely excited that göt2b thought of me to be a brand ambassador! I love what they stand for as they encourage their audience to be whoever they dream to be," said Actor & Philanthropist Tati Gabrielle. "It's so important to HONOR our individuality and what makes us unique, and I look forward to joining göt2b in sharing that message loud and proud throughout this collaboration."

göt2b is excited to be working with Tati Gabrielle across new brand and product innovation for 2023, digital and social brand activations.

About Henkel in North America:

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

