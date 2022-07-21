FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Cargolux today announced that Europe's largest all-cargo airline has selected the 777-8 Freighter as the preferred solution to replace its 747-400 fleet. The selection was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Cargolux Selects 777-8 Freighter as Preferred Replacement for 747-400 Fleet (PRNewsfoto/Boeing) (PRNewswire)

"With the 777-8 Freighter being the preferred solution to replace our 747-400s, Cargolux is looking forward to continuing its ongoing relationship with Boeing," said Richard Forson, president and CEO of Cargolux.

The 777-8 Freighter is ideally suited for operators like Cargolux, creating a more sustainable and profitable future. With nearly identical payload and range capabilities as the 747-400 Freighter, the 777-8 Freighter will provide 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% better operating costs per tonne as the airplane to replace aging large freighters later this decade.

"With the selection of our newest freighter as their preferred solution, Cargolux continues its long and enduring history with Boeing, integrating the 777-8F seamlessly into the airline's all-747 cargo operations," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With its investment in the 777-8 Freighter, Cargolux will operate the most advanced, fuel-efficient, twin-engine freighter in the industry. The 777-8 Freighter significantly reduces CO 2 emissions compared to previous models with a reduced noise footprint, helping to advance Cargolux's commitment to sustainable operations."

Boeing launched the 777-8 Freighter in January and has booked more than 50 orders for the model. With advanced technology from the new 777X family and proven performance of the market-leading 777 Freighter, the 777-8 Freighter offers the highest payload and the lowest fuel use, emissions and operating cost per tonne of any large freighter.

Cargolux is the largest operator of Boeing widebody freighters in Europe with a combined total fleet of 30 747-400 and 747-8 Freighters. Boeing and Cargolux's partnership has spanned almost 50 years from 1973 when it received its first Douglas DC-8 Freighter before entering the jet age in 1977 with the delivery of its first 747, a 747-200 Freighter called 'City of Luxembourg'.

The 2022 Boeing Commercial Market Outlook projects a 80% increase in the global freighter fleet through 2041, including approximately 940 new widebody freighters such as the new 777-8 Freighter. First delivery of the 777-8 Freighter is anticipated in 2027.

Cargolux, based in Luxembourg, is Europe's leading all-cargo airline operating a fleet of 30 Boeing 747-8 freighters and Boeing 747-400 freighters. The Cargolux worldwide network covers over 75 destinations on scheduled all-cargo flights and offers full and part-charter services. The company has more than 85 offices in over 50 countries and operates an extensive global trucking network to more than 250 destinations. With 50 years of experience in the air cargo industry and an extensive product portfolio, Cargolux provides tailored transport solutions for all types of shipments. As a responsible cargo carrier, Cargolux has developed a solid CSR program encompassing Environmental, Social, and Governance principles. The Cargolux Group employs close to 2,500 staff members worldwide.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact

Keelan Morris

Boeing Communications (London)

Mobile + 44(0)208 235 5664

keelan.j.morris@boeing.com

Jessica Kowal

Boeing Media Relations – Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+1 206-660-6849

jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing