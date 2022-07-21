Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Pennsylvania

All-Fiber, Gig-Speed Network to Reach up to 40,000 Potential Customers in Pennsylvania by End of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced that it will deliver, by the end of 2023, up to 40,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of its fiber network build in the state of Pennsylvania. Brightspeed plans to achieve over 150,000 additional fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 190,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Pennsylvania footprint.

Pennsylvania is among the 20 states that comprise Brightspeed's operating territory, spanning mainly rural and suburban regions of the country. Brightspeed has announced several of its state-specific fiber build plans over the last few weeks. In total, Brightspeed plans to invest more than $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

"We believe that broadband is a thread that connects us all together," said Chris Creager, Chief Administration Officer of Brightspeed. "Our common experiences over the last couple of years have further magnified the importance of a reliable internet connection to empower people and businesses to participate and thrive in the digital economy, healthcare infrastructure, and education system."

Creager, a Verizon veteran with deep roots in Pennsylvania, and who helped lead the deployment of the highly successful fiber-based Fios platform, is passionate about Brightspeed's opportunity to bring premium quality internet service to parts of the country that have not had such choices.

"I've spent a major portion of my career serving communities, both large and small, across this great state. I am proud of Brightspeed's investment in the long-term future of Pennsylvania," said Creager. "Our new fiber network will be second to none in terms of technology and performance. Customers will be thrilled with our products and service delivery – super fast, ultra-reliable, affordable, and simple to use. We are working now on the many preparations necessary to stand up the business for success from day one."

Brightspeed's 2022-23 build plan for Pennsylvania will bring faster, more reliable internet and Wi-Fi to up to 40,000 residential and business locations in markets within Cumberland, Lancaster, and York counties.

"In addition to our own build in Pennsylvania, we are equally enthused to work with key stakeholders at state and local levels, including the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, to further expand fiber-based internet through participation in state and federal broadband infrastructure grant programs as they arise," added Creager.

Brightspeed is leveraging the latest technology innovations as part of its large-scale network transformation, including the deployment of XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art architecture capable of symmetrical internet speeds exceeding 1Gbps, and Wi-Fi 6, the latest wireless networking standard for superior reach and performance within today's device-dense homes and offices.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO). The company recently announced that it had secured all necessary state-required regulatory approvals in the 20 states in its operating footprint. The parties expect to obtain final FCC approval in the third quarter, and to close the transaction in early fourth quarter.

Brightspeed plans to announce additional state-specific network build plans over the coming weeks.

For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6 million homes and businesses. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

Media

Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

pr@brightspeed.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brightspeed