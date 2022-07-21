Back to School: 7,000+ Students to Rely on Collegeboxes for Campus Moves

Powered by U-Haul, the growing program offers moving services to more than 350 schools

PHOENIX, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegeboxes® will help more students move back to school in 2022 than ever before, and the families who plan ahead will find added savings this week when utilizing a special discount.

Students who sign up for Collegeboxes’ Ship to School service and use the code “BACK2SCHOOL” through July 29 will receive 10% off their moving services at Collegeboxes.com. Orders can also be placed by calling (866) 269-4887. (PRNewswire)

Students who sign up for Collegeboxes' Ship to School service and use the code "BACK2SCHOOL" through July 29 will receive 10% off their moving services at Collegeboxes.com. Orders can also be placed by calling (866) 269-4887.

"Collegeboxes has seen a 40% increase in the number of students using our service to move their items to campus," stated Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "This means a record number of families are looking for new and better ways to approach back-to-school moving. With higher prices on gas, airplane tickets and hotel rooms, Collegeboxes helps families avoid those financial hurdles by providing a white-glove service at an affordable price."

Collegeboxes, a division of U-Haul®, can deliver items to students in two ways:

The Collegeboxes team delivers boxes directly to the student's dorm or residence the day they move in.

Or now, with Pre-arrival Delivery, Collegeboxes works directly with the student's school personnel to deliver items to dorm rooms in the days before the student arrives.

"Pre-arrival Delivery cuts down on the chaos and stress of moving day," Howell noted. "This option is increasingly popular because both families and schools benefit from our contactless delivery service. With Pre-arrival Delivery, students can move to campus with just a backpack. Once they get their room key and open the door, they'll see their items already in the room."

Collegeboxes expects more than 7,000 students to utilize its moving services upon returning to school in 2022. More than 350 schools currently enjoy the benefits of full-service moving for their students with Collegeboxes. Additionally, Collegeboxes provides a direct shipping service at another 990 schools throughout the U.S.

Full-service schools have access to school-scheduled dates for Collegeboxes specialists to assist students; pickup times from dorm rooms; loading and unloading boxes; barcoding boxes for easy tracking; reporting for students to follow their items; storage at secure local U-Haul facilities; and domestic and international shipping.

Students at all other schools can still utilize Collegeboxes' direct shipping service and track their shipment using their Collegeboxes account.

Since 1999, Collegeboxes has provided proven results for schools when it comes to the difficulties of move-in and move-out day. Student communications go through Collegeboxes – not the school – so administrations are never burdened. Students gain peace of mind knowing Collegeboxes assumes all liability for possessions once they are in the care of the local team, while also using a service that integrates social distancing during a busy, crowded time.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul