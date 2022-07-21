Ascent Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics

Company's customer-first service-forward solutions fuel industry-leading performance

BELLEVILLE, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, announced today that it has been named a 2022 Top 100 3PL provider by Inbound Logistics. According to Inbound Logistics, the data provided by the more than 300 submitting companies is evaluated with an eye toward matching the size, solutions and culture of a logistics provider to the publication's understanding of what organizations seeking logistics services require. This is the fifth consecutive year that Ascent has been included on this highly-regarded industry list.

"The past two years have been ones of phenomenal growth for Ascent, and we are pleased to see our team's hard work recognized with inclusion on the Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL list for 2022. The strategy and transformation roadmap designed by the management team has been perfectly executed. The results speak for themselves, and the best is yet to come," stated Mauro González, Ascent's Chief Synergy Officer and President of Mexico.

"Our Top 100 3PL list is based not on overall size, but on specialty services and solutions, types of customers, corporate culture and, importantly, on the provider's ability to help organizations solve the challenges unique to their operations," stated Felecia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics. "The 2022 Top 100 3PL providers include well-known companies, a smattering of niche providers and newer companies offering specialized logistics services. We organize our list alphabetically to make this a solutions-based resource, rather than a ranking of one provider over another."

"While overall revenue is one measure of success, we realize it is only one part of what makes a top logistics provider. Being named to Inbound Logistics' list underscores the value of strong customer relationships and recognizes our ability to provide even more reliable service alongside creative, immediate solutions to help our client partners succeed in the face of whatever logistics challenges are thrown at them," stated Micah Holst, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Forwarding for Ascent.

Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ascent added, "Being named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL list for the fifth consecutive year is such an honor. Even with the dynamic supply chain issues of the past two years, our Ascent team has been able to deliver for our customers, and we have seen that dedication manifest itself not only in numerous industry accolades such as this one, but also in massive growth across the entire organization. It has been a truly exciting time to be part of this stellar team."

About Ascent

At Ascent, we solve supply chain and logistics challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 40 3PLs and Top 20 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 250,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

