SPOUSES OF SLAIN AND SEVERELY WOUNDED POLICE OFFICERS CALL OUT BLM CORPORATE SPONSORS IN NEW VIDEO AD

Speaking publicly for the first time against the funders of groups that advocate violence against cops and negligent D.A.'s, three spouses join forces in new video ad released by Concerned Communities for America

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new video ad released by Concerned Communities for America today, the widows of two slain police officers and the spouse of one severely wounded officer are joining forces and speaking out for the first time, calling the corporate sponsors of BLM and negligent D.A.'s "co-conspirators" of violent felons.

The widows, Ann Wood-Dorn and Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, and the spouse, Esther Veve, have joined Concerned Communities for America (CCA) in a new video ad campaign (www.concernedcommunities.org/pledge) to share their stories of loss with the American public, calling for the CEOs of four major U.S. corporations to sign a pledge to start supporting law enforcement over BLM.

"Women like us have always known the lethal risks of our husbands' jobs," said Rivera. "What we could never have anticipated, though, was these companies would use their profits to fund the very organization, BLM, that is calling for police to die. They are nothing less than co-conspirators in these violent crimes unless they renounce their support for BLM now."

The widows and spouse decried negligent prosecutors and D.A.s, judges, and politicians who indulge habitual criminals with "Get Out of Jail Free" cards only to see them wreak the same havoc, or worse, that got them arrested in the first, second or third place.

"Three different tragedies, three police families suffering terrible losses, and they are united by common themes painfully evident in our society today," said DaQuawn Bruce, the Executive Director of CCA. "How sadly ironic that the same BLM members who claim 'Silence is Violence' have incited the kind of violence that silenced the dedicated officers whose survivors we lift up today."

Bruce cited FBI data showing that in 2021, following 2020's "Summer of Love," a record 73 cops were murdered in the line-of-duty: "Looks as though those calling for dead cops got what they wanted. But they didn't do it alone. Some of America's largest corporations funded this carnage and many D.A.s enabled it."

The video ad details the murders of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain and a black man who was murdered during a BLM riot in St. Louis in 2020 while BLM called for "dead cops," Detective Jason Rivera, who was ambushed along with his partner by a convicted felon and probation violator in 2022, and Dalsh Veve, who was dragged by a criminal for two-and-a-half blocks and left paralyzed with a traumatic brain injury in 2021.

As an example of the failed justice system detailed in the video, despite a recommended sentence of four-to-10 years in prison, the young would-be murderer who destroyed Dalsh's life was given only one-to-four years—and was paroled after only 14 months.

CCA, a non-profit coalition of Black clergy and business leaders, first approached the CEOs of the companies in April and asked them to sign a pledge acknowledging that their blind support of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation was wrong and promising to support America's women and men in blue, as well as the families of fallen officers.

To date, only one company has even acknowledged receipt of the pledge. The four companies are identified on the video.

Watch the full video ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n8i7ua0mSw

Concerned Communities for America (CCA) is a 501c3 non-profit made up of Black ministers and community leaders dedicated to improving and uplifting Black and Brown communities across our country. Rooted in the American civil rights movement, CCA is committed to improving lives in positive ways and works to unify America by informing and educating leaders on the challenging issues of the day.

