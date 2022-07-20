Pinfinity and Fandom Launch Exclusive Mixed Reality Experience at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinfinity, a patented augmented reality collectible pin company, and Fandom, the digital destination for movie and comic book fans, announced the official launch of a new product in a one-of-a-kind promotion at San Diego Comic-Con, 2022.

Say so long to standard wristbands - fans who attend the Fandom party will receive a custom collectible event lanyard and Pinfinity pin, each pin provides an exclusive augmented reality experience for attendees that they can continue to relive throughout the year.

"We are huge advocates of what Fandom accomplishes and represents for the entire community and couldn't be prouder to be part of their Comic-Con event! We love seeing Pinfinity pins being used to engage fans in new and unique ways, helping to elevate a fan experience to its full potential," says Pinfinity CEO Hannah Arevalo.

Pinfinty's patented offering launched in 2020 takes the licensed pin category and brings it into the future. Their focus is on collector-quality pins combined with an augmented reality digital layer of pre-recorded video, animation, stereo sound, and interactivity through the engagement to a free Pinfinity mobile app available on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Pinfinity+ was recently launched as a first-of-its-kind AR collectible pin subscription service focusing on gaming (Pinfinity+ Gaming), community favorite Magic: the Gathering, with additional verticals in development. Inside Pinfinity+ Members enjoy exclusive benefits (discounts, giveaways, bonuses, content) and can share or trade their collections, stories, and love of pop culture in exclusive online and in-person experiences.

Pinfinity was founded by a team of experienced fans with over $1billion in licensed direct-to-consumer product sales. The company has offices in San Diego and London, with pins featuring top franchises in fandom including, Hasbro, Comcast NBCUniversal, The Henson Company, Bethesda, Netflix, Electronic Arts, Disney, and more have embraced the products, offering exclusive content and collectibles for their fans.

Pinfinity aims to create a unique fan engagement with a lineup of collectible pin community through exciting products and exceptional service, uniting the world in the shared celebration of fandom. You can keep up to date on Pinfinity via their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages (@PinfinityAR)

About Fandom

Fandom is the world's largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in imagined worlds across entertainment and gaming. Reaching more than 300 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis, Fandom.com is the #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, gaming, TV and film, where fans learn about and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom's Gaming division manages the online video game retailer Fanatical. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience through curated editorial coverage and branded content, its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information follow @getfandom or visit: www.fandom.com.

