GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the sixth-month period ended June 30th, 2022.
Comparative first six months of 2022 vs. first six months of 2021
Net Sales
Net sales of the Company increased from Ps. 28,613 million in the first half of 2021 to Ps. 30,579 million in the first half of 2022. Shipments decreased 14% from 1,369 thousand tons in the first half of 2021 to 1,179 thousand tons in the first half of 2022. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first half of 2022 decreased 1% to Ps. 14,252 million compared to Ps. 14,458 million in the first half of 2021. Mexican sales increased 15% from Ps. 14,155 million in the first half of 2021 to Ps. 16,327 million in the first half of 2022. Sales increased for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021, is due to the combined of increase in the average sales price of 24% and decrease in the volume of shipments approximately of 190 thousand tons that represent an 14%.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales increased 5% from Ps. 20,909 million in the first half of 2021, to Ps. 21,972 million in the first half of 2022. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 72% in the first half of 2022 while in the first half of 2021 represented 73%. Cost of sales increased due to mix products and a higher volume of products shipped, and scrap steel cost.
Gross Profit
Gross profit of the Company for the first half of 2022 increased 12% from Ps. 7,704 million in the first half of 2021, to Ps. 8,607 million in the first half of 2022. Gross profit as percentage of net sales in the first half of 2022 was of 28%, while in the first half of 2021 was of 27%. The gross profit between both periods is given by better mix products shipped and higher average price.
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
Selling, general and administrative expense increased 15%, from Ps. 984 million in the first half of 2021 to Ps. 1,130 million in the same period 2022, selling, general and administrative expense represented 3% of the net sales in the second quarter of 2021 and 4% in the second quarter of 2022.
Other Income (Expenses,) net
The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 2 million in the first half of 2022 million compared to other expense Ps. 30 million in the same period of 2021.
Operating Income
Operating income increased 12% from Ps. 6,690 million for the first half of 2021 compared to Ps. 7,479 million in the first half of 2022. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 24% in the first half of 2022 compared to 23% in the same period of 2021. The increase in operating profit is mainly due to the mix of products shipped and higher sales prices.
Ebitda
The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 7,283 million in the first semester of 2021 as a result of a net income of Ps. 4,977 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps.1,631 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 81 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 593 million to Ps 8,029 million in the first semester of 2022 as a result a net income of Ps. 6,098 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,152 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 228 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 550 million.
Consolidated
Million
Comparative first six months of 2022 vs first six months of 2021,
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
6,098
4,977
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
Net income (loss)
6,099
4,978
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
550
593
Income taxes
1,152
1,631
Financial results income (loss)
228
81
EBITDA
8,029
7,283
Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA
Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures
0
0
Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)
0
0
Impairment and disposal of non-current assets
0
0
Adjusted EBITDA
8,029
7,283
Comprehensive Financial Cost
Comprehensive financial cost for the first half of 2022 represented an expense of Ps. 228 million compared with an expense of Ps. 81 million for the first half of 2021. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised by the exchange loss of Ps. 227 million in the first half of 2022 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 55 million in the first half of 2021. Likewise, the Company recorded a net expense interest of Ps. 1 million for the first half of 2022 compared with a net expenses interest of Ps. 26 million in 2021.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded an expense of Ps. 1,152 million for the net income tax during the first half of 2022, (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 1,165 million and income for deferred tax of Ps. 13 million) compared with an expense of Ps. 1,631 million to the first half of 2021 (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 1,610 million and expense for deferred tax of Ps. 21 million).
Net Income
As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded an increase in net income of 23% to pass of Ps. 4,977 million in the first half of 2021 to Ps. 6,098 million in the same period of 2022.
Comparative second quarter of 2022 vs. first quarter of 2022
Net Sales
Net sales of the Company increased 3% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of the same period, to pass of Ps. 15,032 million during the first quarter of 2022 to Ps. 15,547 million in the second quarter of 2022. Shipments of finished steel products decreased from 623 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2022 to 556 thousand tons in the second quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2022 increased 4% to get to Ps. 7,276 million compared to Ps. 6,976 million of the first quarter of the same year. Domestic sales increased from Ps. 8,056 million in the first quarter of 2022 to Ps. 8,271 million in the second quarter of the same year. The sales increased mainly a lower shipped by 67 thousand tons compared with the first quarter that represent a 11% and an income sales price in 16%.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales decreased 4% from Ps. 11,190 million in the first quarter of 2022 to Ps. 10,783 million in the second quarter of 2022. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 74% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 69% in the second quarter of the same year, the average cost of sales by ton record an increase between both quarters of 8%.
Gross Profit
Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2022 increased 24% to pass of Ps. 3,842 million in the first quarter of 2022 to Ps. 4,764 million in the second quarter of same year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 26% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 31% in the second quarter of the same year. The gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 it originates from a higher average sale.
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
Selling, general and administrative expense increased 18%, from Ps. 518 million in the first quarter of 2022 to Ps. 612 million in the second quarter of the same year, and as percentage of net sales represented 3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 4% in the second quarter of the same year.
Other (Expenses) Income, net
The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 2 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to other income net for Ps. 1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating Income
Operating income increased 25%, of Ps. 3,325 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 4,154 million of the second quarter of the same year. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 22% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 27% for the second quarter of the same year. The operating income is due mainly to a better average sale price.
Ebitda
The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 3,605 million in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of a net income of Ps. 2,494 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 460 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 371 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 280 million to Ps 4,424 million in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,604 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 693 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 143 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 270 million.
Consolidated
Million
Comparative second quarter of 2022 vs first quarter of 2022,
Second quarter
First quarter
Net income (loss)
3,604
2,494
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income (loss)
3,604
2,494
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
270
280
Income taxes
693
460
Financial results income (loss)
(143)
371
EBITDA
4,424
3,605
Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA
Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures
0
0
Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)
0
0
Impairment and disposal of non-current assets
0
0
Adjusted EBITDA
4,424
3,605
Comprehensive Financial Cost
Comprehensive financial cost of the Company in the second quarter of 2022 represented an income of Ps. 143 million compared with of Ps. 371 million an expense for the first quarter of 2022. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest expense of Ps. 29 million in the second quarter of 2022, while in the first quarter was a net income of Ps. 29 million. Likewise, we recorded a net exchange income of Ps. 172 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared a net exchange loss Ps. 400 million in the first quarter of the same year.
Income Taxes
The Company have been recorded an expense of Ps. 693 million of income tax during the second quarter of 2022, (comprised for an expense by current tax of Ps. 698 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 5 million) compared with the Ps. 460 million of expense for the first quarter of the same year, (comprised for an expense by current tax of Ps. 467 million and income for deferred tax of Ps. 7 million).
Net Income
As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded an increase of 45% from a net income of Ps. 2,494 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net income of Ps. 3,604 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30th, 2022, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.1 million (accrued interest on June 30th, 2022 was U.S. $684,000, or Ps. 13.8 million). As of December 31, 2021, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2021 was U.S. $671,000, or Ps. 13.8 million).
Comparative second quarter of 2022 vs. second quarter of 2021
Net Sales
Net sales of the Company increased 2% from Ps. 15,258 million during the second quarter of 2021 to Ps. 15,547 million in the second quarter of 2022. Sales in tons of finished steel decreased 19% from 687 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 556 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2022. Sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 6% from Ps. 7,767 million in the second quarter of 2021 to Ps. 7,276 million in the second quarter of 2022. Domestic sales increased 10% from Ps. 7,491 million in the second quarter of 2021 to Ps. 8,271 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in sales in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 is due to an increase in the average sales price of 26% and an decrease in the volume of shipments approximately of 131 thousand of tons that represents 19%.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales decreased 1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 from Ps. 10,854 million in the second quarter of 2021 to Ps. 10,783 million in the second quarter of 2022. With respect to sales, the cost of sales of the second quarter of 2022 represented 69% compared to 71% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of sales by ton of steel products increased 23% in the second quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter of 2021, due to the cost of certain raw materials mainly scrap and the volume shipped.
Gross (Loss) Profit
Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2022 amount to Ps. 4,764 million compared to Ps. 4,404 million in the second quarter of 2021, this represented an increase of 8% between both periods. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the second quarter of 2022 was 31% compared to 29% of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit is mainly due to a higher average sales price and a lower volume shipped, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
The selling, general and administrative expenses increased 20% in the second quarter of 2022 from Ps. 509 million in the second quarter of 2021 to Ps. 612 million in the second quarter of 2022. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales represented 4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3% of the second quarter of 2021.
Other Income (Expenses), net
The company recorded other income net of Ps. 2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with other expense net of Ps. 17 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Operating (Loss) Income
Operating income amounted to Ps. 4,154 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to Ps. 3,878 million in the second quarter of 2021, this represented 7% of increase between both quarters. The operating income as a percentage of net sales was 27% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 25% of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in operating profit is due to a higher average sale price.
Ebitda
The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 4,170 million in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of a net income of Ps. 2,333 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,240 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 304 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 292 million to Ps 4,424 million in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,604 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 693 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 143 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 270 million.
Consolidated
Million
Comparative second quarter of 2022 vs second quarter of 2021,
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
3,604
2,333
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
Net income (loss)
3,604
2,334
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
270
292
Income taxes
693
1,240
Financial results income (loss)
(143)
304
EBITDA
4,424
4,170
Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA
Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures
0
0
Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)
0
0
Impairment and disposal of non-current assets
0
0
Adjusted EBITDA
4,424
4,170
Comprehensive Financial Cost
Comprehensive financial cost of the Company for the second quarter of 2022 represented a net income of Ps. 143 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 304 million for the second quarter of 2021. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest expense of Ps. 29 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net interest expense of Ps. 9 million for the same period of 2021. Also record an exchange income of Ps. 172 million in the second quarter of 2022 and an exchange loss of Ps. 295 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Income Taxes
The company recorded an expense of Ps. 693 million of expense tax in the second quarter of 2022, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 698 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 5 million) compared to an expense accrual of Ps. 1,240 million for income tax for the second quarter of 2021, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 1,210 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 30 million).
Net Income (Loss)
As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 3,604 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 2,333 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 54% between both quarters.
(millions of pesos)
1H '22
1H '21
Year 22 VS
Sales
30,579
28,613
7 %
Cost of Sales
21,972
20,909
5 %
Gross Profit
8,607
7,704
12 %
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
1,130
984
15 %
Other Income (Expenses), net
2
(30)
(107 %)
Operating Profit
7,479
6,690
12 %
EBITDA
8,029
7,283
10 %
Net income
6,098
4,977
23 %
Sales Outside Mexico
14,252
14,458
(1 %)
Sales in Mexico
16,327
14,155
15 %
Total Sales (Tons)
1,179
1,369
(14 %)
Quarter
(millions of pesos)
2Q'22
1Q '22
2Q '21
2Q´22 vs
2Q´22 vs
Sales
15,547
15,032
15,258
3 %
2 %
Cost of Sales
10,783
11,190
10,854
(4 %)
(1 %)
Gross Profit
4,764
3,842
4,404
24 %
8 %
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
612
518
509
18 %
20 %
Other Income (Expenses), net
2
1
(17)
100 %
(112 %)
Operating Profit
4,154
3,325
3,878
25 %
7 %
EBITDA
4,424
3,605
4,170
23 %
6 %
Net Income
3,604
2,494
2,333
45 %
54 %
Sales Outside Mexico
7,276
6,976
7,767
4 %
(6 %)
Sales in Mexico
8,271
8,056
7,491
3 %
10 %
Total Sales (Tons)
556
623
687
(11 %)
(19 %)
Product
Thousands of Tons
Jan-Jun 2022
Millions of Pesos
Jan-Jun 2022
Average Price per Ton
Jan-Jun
2022
Thousands of Tons
Jan – Jun 2021
Millions of Pesos
Jan- Jun 2021
Average Price per Ton
Jan-Jun
2021
Commercial Profiles
776
18,783
24,205
880
17,473
19,856
Special Profiles
403
11,796
29,270
489
11,140
22,781
Total
1,179
30,579
25,936
1,369
28,613
20,901
Product
Thousands of Tons
Apr-Jun 2022
Millions of Pesos
Apr-Jun 2022
Average Price per Ton
Apr-Jun 2022
Thousands of Tons
Jan – Mar 2022
Millions of Pesos
Jan- Mar 2022
Average Price per Ton
Jan-Mar 2022
Thousands of Tons
Apr-Jun 2021
Millions of Pesos
Apr-Jun 2021
Average Price per Ton
Apr-Jun 2021
Commercial Profiles
363
9,477
26,107
413
9,306
22,533
445
9,358
21,029
Special Profiles
193
6,070
31,451
210
5,726
27,267
242
5,900
24,380
Total
556
15,547
27,962
623
15,032
24,128
687
15,258
22,210
Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.
Contact: José Luis Tinajero
Mario Moreno Cortez
Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601
44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
52 55 1165 1025
52 33 3770 6734
View original content:
SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.